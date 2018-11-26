The ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Get Audited in “Tender Is the Nate” Clip

The CW has released a new clip for “Tender Is the Nate”, the sixth episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season.

The clip sees Hank Heywood (Tom Wilson) auditing the Time Bureau, something that goes about as well as you’d probably expect. There’s a naked John Constantine (Matt Ryan), an awkward meeting between Nate Heywood (Nick Zano) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), and a trip to 1920s Paris.

“I really wanted to do a Moonlight in Paris episode.” showrunner Phil Klemmer explains in the video. “I really wanted to get that sort of roaring 20s cafe culture. Really wanted to meet [Ernest] Hemingway and [F. Scott Fitzgerald] and Zelda [Fitzgerald], and [Salvador] Dali and Django Reinhardt.”

Of course, Hank tagging along with the Legends probably won’t go well, seeing as he appears to have some sort of secret intentions with the magical fugitives that the Time Bureau and the Legends are catching, something that he called “Project Hades”.

“Ironically [adding the magical fugitives] made it much darker,” Klemmer echoed in a recent interview. “It made it much more morally ambiguous. When you’re trying to fix history, you can argue about how it needs to be done but you have to fix it. With magical creatures, you’re asking big questions like do they belong in our world? Is this really our world to police? We spent a ridiculous amount of time debating morality for a show that’s a time-traveling action comedy. Is it fair to put a Minotaur in a cage at the Time Bureau? None of these things exist, but we’re asking if a Minotaur has a soul and conscience.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Tender Is the Nate” below!

“SHOCKED BUT NOT FORGOTTEN

When Hank Heywood (guest star Tom Wilson) confronts Ava (Jes Macallan) about the spending habits of the Legends, Nate (Nick Zano) steps in to try and smooth things over by inviting Hank on to the Waverider. The Legends then show Hank what they do by visiting 1920s Paris, trying to capture the newest Fugitive.

Meanwhile, Mona (Ramona Young) is trying to make a good impression with Ava, but her over eagerness gets her and Ava stuck in a cell instead.

Caity Lotz, Matt Ryan, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Tala Ashe and Maisie Richardson-Sellers also star. Dean Choe directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of Arrow on The CW.