‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Sixth Totem Revealed in “Amazing Grace”

The reveal that there are six totems instead of the previously believed five was a surprise for the team on Legends of Tomorrow. Tonight, the heroes not only found the mystery totem but also found out exactly what it represents.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “Amazing Grace”, below.

Tonight’s episode saw the Legends head to Memphis in 1954 after they realized that something during that time had prevented the birth of rock and roll. Turns out that the issue is Elvis Presley. You see, young Elvis picked up a guitar at an antique shop that turned out to be housing the missing sixth totem. The Legends figure that out pretty quickly and take the “cursed” guitar from Elvis, giving him another one to play instead, but it turns out that Elvis can’t play the guitar.

The reason Elvis can’t play the guitar? Well, it seems that the guitar that contained the totem connected him to his dead twin brother, and, more than that, can actually control the dead. The team quickly figures out that the mysterious sixth totem, the one that was hanging out inside of Elvis’ guitar, is the Death Totem, and that it had been lost along with the sixth Zambesi tribe.

The reveal that the sixth totem is one with the power to control the dead is a bit of a surprise, as many had theorized that the sixth totem would connect to various elements as the other totems (Air, Water, Earth, Fire, and Spirit) do. A popular theory, especially as it was revealed that the demon Mallus was being held in a prison created out of the fabric of time itself, was that the sixth totem would be a Time Totem, which would also explain why Damien and Nora Darhk, as devoted followers of Mallus, were so interested in getting it and the rest of the totems.

However, the sixth totem being the Death Totem makes a lot of sense. Having control over death is an ability that Mallus would want on his side of the upcoming fight between his followers and the Legends. If one of the good guys was wielding the power of death it might make it vastly harder for the Darhk’s to defeat the Legends, especially considering that Nora resurrected Damien after he had been killed by the Green Arrow.

For now, though, the Darhk’s and Mallus don’t have the Death Totem. It’s in the hands of the Legends, though how long that will last is anyone’s guess.

