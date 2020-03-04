Jes Macallan Didn’t Sing on Legends of Tomorrow, But She Considered It

Legends of Tomorrow is a few episodes into its fifth season, and it’s already given fans of The CW’s series some pretty iconic moments. One sequence that was definitely among that was Ava Sharpe‘s (Jes Macallan) musical number, which occurred in the episode “Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me”. In the episode, Ava began to process her life without the Time Bureau or any major responsibilities, which led to her getting drunk and performing a cabaret version of Bell Biv Devoe’s “Poison”. As audiences eventually learned, Ava actually was imagining that she had a perfect singing voice, but was really off-key. As Macallan recently told outlets at a press event, Ava’s “good” singing was actually dubbed over by somebody else.

“I think that’s not my voice,” Macallan clarified. “Thank you for that. I thought you were talking about when she really thought she was singing. There was a point where I was like, ‘I’ll go and record it and try to hit the notes.’ I was just saying over there, ‘All I’ve ever wanted to do is be a triple threat.’ I had voice lessons when I was a kid. I was, I think, a pretty good dancer and I just wanted to be on Broadway, and I’m just not blessed with the voice. I’ve always been in the chorus line. I’m in the chorus, I can sing in the chorus and be in the background, but they gave me my moment.”

“Anytime I would ever have to sing like that in an audition or something, there would be no way I could get the part,” Macallan explained. “They wrote it and shot it beautifully and I’m like, ‘Okay, I can sleep at night and die someday, knowing that, that was my moment.’ It’s never going to get better than that. It’s never going to look better, it’s never going to sound better. I actually wish that I knew who actually sang the tracks, because I would give her credit.”

Now that we know that detail, it arguably makes the moment all the more endearing.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.