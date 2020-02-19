Did Legends of Tomorrow Just Kill Off SPOILER?

Legends of Tomorrow is only a few episodes into its fifth season, but its safe to say that the series isn’t pulling any punches. The newest batch of episodes sees the ragtag team facing off against “Encores”, a moniker for historical figures that have been released from Hell by Astra Logue (Olivia Swann). Tonight’s episode brought two sides of that conflict into a whole new territory, between the team’s race to find Marie Antoinette from the 1700s, and John Constantine‘s (Matt Ryan) dark trip to find a way to save Astra. By the episode’s end, things got even more demented — and just might have hinted at the end for one Legend. Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “A Head of Her Time”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw John, Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman), and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) finding out more information about Astra’s mom, Natalie, who had committed suicide and essentially become a ghost in the Newcastle Crew’s house. At the same time, Astra’s attempt at asserting power in Hell was quickly second-guessed, as other residents of the plane argued that John still stood in her way.

Frustrated, Astra brought a cursed locket with John’s name written on it to another woman in Hell, who would have the ability to see exactly how long Astra’s charm on him had left. As she determined, John still had a decade until he would begin succumbing to lung cancer (something that would’ve happened eventually anyway, given his smoking habit). Astra asked the woman to move that death date up to the present, and she reluctantly agreed. She essentially turned the gears in the locket, causing John to viciously cough and pass out in the Newcastle house.

So, did Legends just have Constantine kick the bucket? Given the years-long trek that brought the character to Legends – and his role in Astra’s villain origin story – it seems unlikely that his story would be finished this early on. (Plus, John can still be seen in the photos for next week’s episode.) Still, the idea of him getting pretty close to death certainly hints at how serious Astra is about this situation.

“I think it just gives her a lot of drive,” Swann told reporters during a recent Q&A. “Which is one of her wonderful things, is that she’s this incredibly tortured and angry soul, but she’s got a purpose. She knows exactly what she wants. And that is something quite sadistic, but it’s great that she has this energy of wanting to get revenge on this guy that [sent her to Hell]. I think we can all relate to that in some way.”

“Literally hell. Literal hell. You can’t kind of get away from that,” Swann continued. “Which is, I mean it’s fun. It’s great finding the nuances within that. Because it’s more than just, “Oh I hate the guy, I want him to suffer or whatever.” It’s where do you find the kind of broken human within that, to get her to do which she does. Which, I think, it will be fun to try and find, for sure.”

