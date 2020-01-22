Legends of Tomorrow: Who Is Behrad?

After months of hiatus, Legends of Tomorrow properly returned to our television screens tonight, and it gave fans one doozy of an episode in the process. Now that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” has come and gone, the series premiere allowed for a hilarious and unexpected look at Legends‘ new status quo, and the array of familiar faces that that entailed. But for those who might not remember what happened when we last saw the Legends, one element of the series – or particularly, one character – could cause confusion. Spoilers for the season premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, “Meet the Legends”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode revolved around an in-universe documentary that was being made about the Legends, as a way for the government and the general public to see what was going on on their missions. Early on in the episode, the documentary followed each of the team’s members — including Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian), who had apparently been with the team for two years now. Behrad showed off his Air Totem powers, and marveled at the fact that he could go visit his own birth in the present-day, given the fact that he was initially from the future.

If your memory of Legends’ Season 4 finale is a little hazy, here’s what you need to know. Behrad is the younger brother of Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe), who we’ve seen be a part of the Legends since the start of Season 3. Zari’s entire origin was built around ARGUS’ anti-metahuman policies in the 2020s, which had led to Behrad’s death. While Zari knew she had the ability to go back and reverse ARGUS’ reign – and by extension, Behrad’s death, she was hesitant about that, given how close she’d grown to the team. Eventually, that choice came to fruition in the Season 4 finale, when it became clear that Heyworld would change people’s perceptions of metahumans and magical creatures. The Legends worked together to bring a dead Nate Heywood (Nick Zano) back to life, which ended up erasing Zari from existence and replacing her with Behrad, who the Legends think has been part of the team this entire time.

Luckily, even with this change in the timeline, we will still get to see Zari in Legends‘ fifth season — albeit in a completely different way. The early promotional material for this season has shown Zari taking on the vibe of a social media star, given the fact that she no longer had to spend her childhood in hiding from a fascist government. With that in mind – and given the team’s “established” relationship with Behrad – it will be interesting to see where things go from here.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.