DC's Legends of Tomorrow Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "Stressed Western"

After being lost in space since the Season 7 premiere, Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) is finally home on the Waverider and that means the team is ready to get back to saving the timeline, Legends-style. Of course, Sara's come back something of a changed woman since the last time her friends saw her, and Sara's new status quo might have some interesting ramifications for the team this week on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, especially as the team continues to track down the rest of the aliens that were previously released into the timeline. In addition to this week's episode seeing Sara head out on her first Legends mission this season, "Stressed Western" also sees Arrow alum David Ramsey guest star as well as direct. Need to get caught up on the major details and stories from this week's episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow? We're here to help. Here are the major plot points for "Stressed Western". Warning: Full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. Read on only if you want to know.

Welcome back, Sara. On the Waverider, Ava and the Legends work together to try to give Sara the perfect morning back while they also try to hook up a device from Kayla's ship to help them with their search for aliens. Gary and Spooner keep getting interrupted while trying to connect the device, including by Constantine, who asks Gary about the Fountain of Imperium, which unsettles Gary. Ava tries to have a nice breakfast in bed with Sara, but Sara ends up blurting out her human clone/alien hybrid situation. She asks Ava to not tell the team just yet. Their chat is interrupted when one of the alien pods is located in the timeline. The pod is in the Oklahoma Territory in 1891 near a place called Fist City. Nate explains that it was the wildest of the Wild West and all of the big names of that time were there. Spooner's alien ESP is going off the charts, but Ava blames it on Gary. Sara quickly deflects and says she wants to get back in the saddle. Ava tells Nate that she wants the mission to go smoothly for her. The Legends go to Fist City and start trying to find the alien. Behrad flirts with Astra. Astra and Spooner clash. The group heads into the saloon but instead of finding a hostile environment, they find people to be friendly. The bar doesn't even serve alcohol. prevnext

Something's not quite right here After a brief scuffle, Spooner is shoved into a man's table but instead of starting a fight, the man whose drink is spilled cheerfully welcomes them and buys them root beer. A singing cowboy sings them a song welcoming them to Fist City, "the gladdest place on Earth". Sara declares this to be very weird. Even Nate is confused and they figure the alien is involved. Astra discovers a man with a lot of gold in his pocket and plans to take it from him by gambling, but gambling isn't allowed. Turns out, Fist City has some extensive rules on the order of the sheriff. On the Waverider, Constantine continues to ask Gary about the fountain with Constantine explaining to him that he's lost his magic and he needs to find the fountain. The Fountain is actually an alien artifact, but Gary claims it is just a myth and tells him to give it up. prevnext

Tensions rise Nate discovers a wanted poster for Bass Reeves and explains that Reeves is the first Black marshall west of the Mississippi, not a criminal. The sheriff is listed as Levi Stapleton, and Nate explains that Stapleton is actually the criminal. The alien must be changing history. As Sara goes to ask about Stapleton, he arrives at the saloon. He asks the barkeep to give them food and drink so that they can head on their way. Outside, Astra confronts the man she was playing cards with to try to find out where he got his gold. as their confrontation gets a bit intense, the ground starts shaking and Spooner senses something. Just before the man can attack Astra, an alien worm rises from the ground and eats him. Stapleton controls it with a whistle and reminds everyone that they need to keep their temperatures in check and then tells the Legends to leave. prevnext

I challenge you to a duel... On the Waverider, Sara asks Gary about the type of alien. It's a Havorak, an alien that feeds on rage and anger and they can only be tamed with the whistle that Stapleton has. The plan to get close to Stapleton? A square dancing event. Spooner and Astra are benched. Zari gets close to Stapleton, but he's onto her and it upsets Constantine. The worm is triggered, but Sara challenges him to a duel by breaking rule number six, spitting. As Stapleton and Sara face off in the duel, Stapleton cheats and shoots Sara in the back of the head much to the horror of the Legends. However, Sara doesn't die. The wound almost immediately heals and she turns around to confront Stapleton. He keeps shooting her, but it doesn't phase Sara. She shoots the whistle out of his hand but before he can do anything further, the alien eats him. One of the citizens has picked up the whistle. However, she refuses to give the whistle over because they want to hold onto the alien worm. A shootout ensues with the Legends holing up in the saloon. prevnext

Connecting the dots In the woods, Astra is looking for gold, but Spooner confronts her, and the two end up coming to an understanding, realizing that they aren't that different from one another. They team up to look for the gold while being observed by Bass Reeves. They discover a trail of gold and find the alien worm's hideout, discovering that it leaves behind it a trail of gold. They realize that the whole town is protecting the alien. Reeves emerges and explains the situation. Sara explains her alien hybrid situation to the team and they start trying to sort out how to get the whistle. However, the team has a lot of conflict with one another. Nate tries to keep cool to no avail. Eventually, things escalate. Gary admits that the fountain is real, but that anyone who goes after it ends in ruin. The conflict starts to attract the worm and eventually Nate snaps, letting out his own frustrations. He talks about how no one has checked in on his feelings, how he's been missing his Zari and his frustrations with living on the ship, about not getting a chair in the Hall of Justice. It soon becomes clear that he's drawing out the worm alien on purpose. prevnext

All's right in the Wild West Spooner tries to make the worm feel what she's feeling and the shootout commences. However, the worm starts to get close to Nate as Spooner starts to lose control. Astra teams up with her and the pair destroys the worm, saving Nate in the process With things set to right, Reeves takes down his wanted sign and explains that he used the townspeople's underestimation of him as his power against them. All was set right. prevnext