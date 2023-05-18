Lex Luthor Just Tried To Kill a Guy For, Admittedly, a Pretty Funny Reason

The new run of Superman from writer Joshua Williamson and artists Jamall Campbell & Nick Dragotta has put the Man of Steel's arch-nemesis Lex Luthor in a unique place, prison. Ever since the first issue, the greatest criminal mind in the DCU has been stuck behind bars, but that doesn't mean he's not helping Superman on the outside, or that he's really changed his ways. Superman #4, the latest issue of the series released this week, begins with Luthor stuck in prison with the other riff raff, and upon overhearing a conversation with a few other inmates, attempts to kill one of them for a very petty, but honestly kind of funny, reason.

As Luthor sits reading a book, nearby inmates are having a lively discussion about Superman, hypothesizing how quickly he would be able to take over the world if he really wanted to. Finally one says something that makes Luthor's ears perk up, "You know who IS badass? Who gives Superman a real run for his money...? They then answer their question with two fingers by the side of their head, adding: "Batman." He adds, "Got all the cool toys. Only works at Night. Dressed all in black...Batman can kick Superman's ass any day of the week!" While he speaks, Luthor finds an acorn on the ground and opens it up, flicking it directly into his mouth.

Later, Superman simply asks Luthor, "How did you know he was allergic to peanuts?" When Luthor laments that an acorn couldn't actually trigger a peanut allergy, Superman confirms what we all suspected, the guy almost died because of this. Luthor adds, "He was...rude." If you're keeping tabs of "reasons Lex Luthor killed someone" at home, probably a good idea to add this to the Top 10.

SUPERMAN #5

Silver Banshee is back--and more dangerous than ever! Given a massive power upgrade by Lex Luthor's archenemies, Silver Banshee's scream rocks Metropolis, and Superman must stop her from destroying his city while also saving her life. Be ready for the shock ending that stabs this series in its heart!

In Shops: Jun 20, 2023

SRP: $4.99