DC Brings Superman and Lex Luthor Together for a New Kind of Team-Up

Superman and Lex Luthor's relationship has grown well beyond the classic superhero vs. nemesis archetype over the years, and now it's officially entered a new phase. Over in the pages of DC's new Superman comic series, Lex Luthor has been getting inside of Superman's head (literally and figuratively) to push one game-changing idea: combining his genius and corporate empire resources with Superman's do-gooder mission to help the Man of Steel reach his full potential as a world protector. Now, thanks to a decisive victory that required both Lex and Superman's efforts, the two have agreed on an uneasy partnership of trust... for now.

(WARNING SPOILERS FOLLOW)

In Superman #3, writer Joshua Williamson and artist Jamal Campbell wrap up their first three-part arc, with its 'Night of the Parasite' storyline. Superman's classic villain Parasite got his powers tweaked in an experiment by a clandestine faction scheming against Luthor. After several rounds of battle, Parasite's mutated form resulted in hordes of smaller Parasite clones breaking off the main body and overrunning Metropolis, turning everyone in their path – including Superman – into parasites, as well.

The Parasite-Superman (who is actually being overrun by molecule-sized Parasite clones inside his body) goes to Lex Luthor at the new Supercorp building looking for help, and to his credit, Luthor (with help from Mercy Graves) obliges. Using electro-powered villain Livewire as bait, Luthor rigs up a power center that none of the Parasites (including the original) can resist. The power-hungry little monsters jump out of the host bodies they're infecting, and all go dashing for the main course (Livewire). Superman makes Luthor promise not to exploit Livewire (or else), and heads out to confront the original Parasite, Rudy Jones, within the mob of monsters.

(Photo: DC)

In classic Superman fashion, the Man of Steel doesn't use force against Parasite – just friendly advice. The emaciated villain is hungriest of all after having his meal stolen by duplicates, so if he eats those duplicates, he can get a power surge like never before! Parasite ends up overeating, but before he explodes, Luthor puts the finishing touch with an injection he prepares to counter the radiation that altered Parasite's powers in the first place (and was killing him). Metropolis is saved; Parasite is saved, Livewire is safe, and Luthor attributes it all to Supercorp.



In the end, Superman cautiously agrees to keep this new partnership with Lex going – if only because they have a mutual enemy lurking in the shadows, and a greater good that could be served. A sinister epilogue confirms that "Dr. Pharm" and her cohorts are indeed watching Superman and Lex, biding time and waiting – while spying on the hyper-frequency communications Lex and Superman talked through during the arc. The villain cabal hints that Luthor is already in part lying to Superman, which makes this new partnership seem like it just might not last all that long...

Superman is on sale monthly at DC.