‘Lucifer’ Series Finale Ends in a Shocking Cliffhanger

FOX made the decision to cancel the fan-favorite, Vertigo Comics-inspired TV series Lucifer last week, making tonight’s season finale the very last episode of the series (unless the horde of fans online convince another network to pick it up). Unfortunately, because the creators of the show weren’t planning to get cancelled, the season finale ended with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that will likely never be resolved.

WARNING: Major Spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Lucifer! Continue reading at your own risk…

Most of the finale was spent with Lucifer and the team trying to track down Pierce, otherwise known as Cain or the Sinnerman, after figuring out that he had killed Charlotte. The entire chase led to a massive showdown, where Chloe and Lucifer faced off against him once and for all. Of course, this is all made a little awkward by the ongoing will-they-won’t-they between Lucifer and Chloe, and the fact that she dated Pierce.

After Lucifer got Chloe to safety, by spreading his hidden wings, he went toe-to-toe with Pierce and, as many would’ve guessed, he prevailed. Their relationship ended with Lucifer telling Cain he was going to hell, revealing his true face.

This is where things get interesting. Fans have always wanted Chloe and Lucifer together, but she’s never truly known his identity as the Devil himself. She never believed all of the signs, but now she’s seen everything. She knows who he actually is. This is a moment that fans have been waiting for for three seasons, and everyone has been dying to know how she would react.

Unfortunately, that’s where the cameras stopped rolling. The credits rolled after Chloe saw Lucifer’s face, and we will probably never know what came next.

The only chance for fans to see what became of this interaction is for another network or streaming service to renew Lucifer for another season. With only a couple more days of Upfronts presentations left, that chance is feeling slimmer and slimmer.

What did you think of Lucifer‘s finale? Do you have a guess as to what happens next? Let us know in the comments below!