Lucifer Season 5 Photo Reveals Spoiler Visits the Devil in Hell

Lucifer‘s fourth season ended in a heartbreaking way. After Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) finally confessed her love for the actual Devil Himself Lucifer (Tom Ellis,) Lucifer made the painful decision to return to his throne in hell to contain demons who would, otherwise, unleash evil on the world. Lucifer in Hell leaves all those he cares about on Earth, but it looks like the Devil will still get a visit from a familiar face in Season 5. A new photo from the upcoming fifth season reveals that someone important will pay Lucifer a visit in Hell — his brother, the angel Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside).

In a new photo shared by Entertainment Weekly, Amenadiel is seen what appears to be a creepy funhouse-type setting and from the look on Amenadiel’s face, it’s not somewhere he really wants to be — and for good reason. As fans of the series know, when Lucifer first abdicated the throne of Hell, Amenadiel had to step in and rule instead and now? Amenadiel hates hell. Really hates it, meaning that it wouldn’t exactly be somewhere that Amenadiel would go unless it was dire. While it’s not clear what the situation is that brings Amenadiel to Hell, Woodside explained that it would have to be something potentially otherworldly to get him to pay Hell a visit.

“Knowing that’s the last place our warrior angel would want to be, the stakes must be extremely high,” Woodside explained. “There has to be something very, very bad happening on Earth for Amenadiel to go down to Hell. There has to be an extremely strong, perhaps an otherworldly reason for him to visit Hell.”

It also sounds like Amenadiel has been keeping busy on earth while his brother has been in Hell, something that Woodside says is reflected in the angel’s new look. As you can see in the photo, Amenadiel is rocking a suit — a bit of a departure from his usual look.

“Amenadiel’s been exploring his identity back on Earth, and maybe he’s been copying Lucifer a little bit. Since Lucifer has left, Amenadiel is probably picking up in some of the areas that Lucifer vacated, meaning somebody has to run Lux,” Woodside said. “So I think he’s probably trying to dress the part, trying to spread his wings, so to speak. Also, it just gives our excellent wardrobe people another reason to put me in a suit, which is not so bad. It’s always nice to be dressed nicely.”

Lucifer will return on Netflix in 2020. The fifth and final season of the series, consisting of 16 total episodes, will be split into two halves.