Man Of Steel 2 Fan Trailer Pits Superman Against The Rock’s Black Adam

No one knows when The Rock will finally make his DCEU debut, but a new fan trailer makes a convincing case for it to be in a Superman sequel.

The new trailer was made by Stryder HD, and imagines a Man of Steel sequel that features Henry Cavill’s Superman going up against The Rock’s Black Adam. The Rock’s even sporting a Black Adam costume, which actually looks pretty slick.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer splices together footage from Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Baywatch, Suicide Squad, Pain and Gain, Hercules, Superman Returns, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Justice League, Fast Five, and The Marine, and features music from Man of Steel and Superman Returns.

You might wonder why it features footage from The Marine since neither The Rock nor Henry Cavill starred in that movie, and your answer lies in the very last scene of the trailer. A civilian is in a car wreck, and someone rushes to her aid. That turns out to be a certain magical force named Shazam, and he’s none other than John Cena.

It’s actually rather well done and makes sense since at one point Cena was rumored for the role. It eventually went to Zachary Levi, and it would actually be cool to get another edit featuring Levi in the part.

Still, Cena Shazam is a sight to behold, and you can watch the whole trailer in the video above.

Unfortunately, there aren’t many details on an actual Man of Steel sequel, something many fans feel should’ve already happened. The latest rumors point to Matthew Vaughn being heavily interested in taking on the project, but he is attached to some other films at the moment and nothing has been officially announced. Warner Bros. hasn’t even announced that a sequel is officially happening, so it might be awhile before the project moves forward.

As for The Rock, he will not appear as Black Adam in the solo Shazam movie but is still attached to the role. That same type of thing happened with Deathstroke’s Joe Manganiello too, until he finally surfaced in the after credits scene for Justice League. Expect The Rock to walk down a similar path.