Man of Steel Actor Hints There Are Additional Unreleased Krypton Scenes

At this point, it’s well documented that Zack Snyder has faced numerous obstacles in his attempt to adapt the DC Comics universe on the big screen. The most infamous instance came when he was unceremoniously fired from Justice League, replaced by Joss Whedon for reshoots with the excuse that he was stepping away after his family suffered a tragic loss. But it turns out that was not the first time, as it seems like he had to cut a lot of material from his first film in the series with the Superman-centric Man of Steel.

After one fan posted many images from the film’s Krypton scenes, actor Mackenzie Gray revealed that there were many more sequences from this section cut from the final movie.

We filmed a lot of Kryptonian scenes… pic.twitter.com/of5vQNOaUT — Mackenzie Gray (@MacGray57) September 5, 2019

While some fans might be clamoring for a new version of Man of Steel, many are more interested in the Snyder Cut of Justice League. While it seems unlikely that Warner Bros. would ever release that version of the film, Snyder himself has teased some details during rare public appearances including a screening of his films earlier this year.

“The original Justice League that Chris [Terrio] and I wrote, we didn’t even shoot… The actual idea, the hard, hard idea, the scary idea, we never filmed because the studio was like ‘That’s crazy,’” Snyder said, pointing out the reaction to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“It’s a long story,” Snyder added. “The truth is that, the Knightmare sequence in this movie was always my idea that all of that would eventually be explained … and that we would end up in the distance future, where Darkseid has taken over Earth and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation] … There was a few members of the Justice League that had survived in that world, that they were fighting. Batman broke a pact with Cyborg because something happened… They were working on an equation to jump Flash back to tell Bruce…”

