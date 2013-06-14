Man of Steel Trends From Backlash Over Criticism That the Film Lacks Heart
Coinciding with the release of Zack Snyder's latest film, Army of the Dead, on Netflix, a piece in Variety ranked the filmmaker's work. The piece evaluated each of his films "taking visuals, plot, storytelling and slow-mo all into account," creating a top 10 list that breaks down what works and, in their estimation, does not about the filmmaker's offerings. While the list has some things to say about each film that die-hard Snyder fans probably don't necessarily agree with -- the inclusion of the theatrical release of Justice League in the 10 spot being one of them given that it is essentially Snyder's film in name only -- it's the commentary about Man of Steel that has fans speaking out and sending the film trending on social media.
In the piece, the film praises the look of Man of Steel as well as the casting of Henry Cavill but soon turns its criticism to the more substantial elements. Specifically, the analysis says that the film "seems to lack any heart associated with the iconic character" going on to elaborate that "this Superman is dark and brooding, ready to kill and commit massive property damage at a moment's notice". While there is an argument to be made that Man of Steel does deviate in a major way from how Superman is frequently presented in comics -- and indeed is quite different from most other cinematic presentations of the character -- fans online were simply not having it.
Man of Steel fans quickly took to social media, declaring that the film does have emotion and warmth and heart while others note how the film was, for them, the first time they connected with the character as it presented him with more human qualities. Others saw an opportunity to call for a sequel to Man of Steel, something that at this point doesn't appear to be in the cards as Snyder himself as said that Warner Bros. doesn't seem to have interest in any further films from his take on the DC Universe.
"The reality is, as far as I know, there's no interest and/or appetite to do more of these movies from Warner Bros. With me, anyway," Snyder said in an interview with I Minutemen. "But I didn't think making this, finishing this film correctly would ever happen. But I did do my best to — as far as the creation of the Justice League, those different personalities being brought together — that idea, that's what this movie is about."
Read on for how fans are reacting to the comments about Man of Steel in Variety and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
Imagine
Imagine watching this and still thinking that man of steel has no warmth or heart pic.twitter.com/5wrtYVu5oC— sabrina 🦇 ❓0❓❓ (@nightwaynes) May 23, 2021
Not even a Superman fan but..
So I was intrigued by this trend, read the article, and I've got this to say: it's extremely asinine to say Man of Steel lacks heart. I hate the character of Superman and Man of Steel is one of the best and one of my favorite superhero films of all time. https://t.co/yJBYekeJFo— Kyle Nolan (@OrigiNolan) May 23, 2021
Only lacking a sequel
The only thing Man of Steel lacks is a sequel pic.twitter.com/owbO5Cm06E— ReedReads 💥 (@ReedReads4) May 23, 2021
Wait, are we having this conversation again?
...oh good, we're still arguing over MAN OF STEEL.— Bill Smiley (@neokefka_99) May 23, 2021
Not surprising
Man of Steel has more heart, passion, love and emotion in it than most CBMs released today. It’s not surprising that the heartless and loveless can’t see what they don’t have pic.twitter.com/hQoDS26NOB— 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 of the Dead (@theSNYDERVERSE) May 23, 2021
Masterpiece
Man of Steel is exactly why I connect to Superman. Kal-El grew up with us, knows our flaws and human failings, struggles with them himself, and still chooses to be our hero. That's what makes Zack Snyder's movie a masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/HrGPVtp3mw— Theodore (@NewToHinduism) May 23, 2021
...or not
Oh man a variety article turned over the Man of Steel log again and all the snyder bugs came out to defend the movie that made superman a murderer— Baron Von Magpie (@Baron_Magpie) May 23, 2021
Selfless
Man of Steel was the first time I truly understood the character, and it actually got me emotional because of how much heart he has. Kal is pure and selfless, living in a world that struggles to be, & this movie showed this effortlessly. I adore it. https://t.co/kBuG01sBuc— samosasaurus (@samosasaurus) May 23, 2021
100% heart
Man of Steel is a great Superman movie. Perfect? No. But the movie 100% had heart. https://t.co/XkOdTis0LG— Zack Hartzman: Hey Listen Games (@HeyListenGames_) May 23, 2021
Joking, right?
I hope the person who said Man of Steel has "no heart or warmth" was joking.
The movie is not only filled with hope and a clear familiar message, but the first thing you get from MOS is the sound of a heart beating.— Z (@AMagicWriter) May 23, 2021