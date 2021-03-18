Zack Snyder: Warner Bros. Has “No Interest” in a Snyder-Directed Justice League 2

✖

Zack Snyder says Warner Bros. has "no interest or appetite" for another Snyder-directed DC Comics adaptation after Zack Snyder's Justice League. WarnerMedia spent upwards of $70 million restoring the long-fabled Snyder Cut — Snyder's never-before-seen director's cut of the superhero ensemble controversially completed by Joss Whedon and released into theaters in 2017 — but DC Films president Walter Hamada confirmed in December that Snyder is not presently part of the franchise's future. As Snyder prepares to launch his four-hour R-rated director's cut that leaves the door open for a return to the affectionately-named SnyderVerse, the Man of Steel and Batman v Superman filmmaker reaffirms there are no plans for a Zack Snyder's Justice League 2.

"The reality is, as far as I know, there's no interest and/or appetite to do more of these movies from Warner Bros. With me, anyway," Snyder said in a new interview with I Minutemen. "But I didn't think making this, finishing this film correctly would ever happen. But I did do my best to — as far as the creation of the Justice League, those different personalities being brought together — that idea, that's what this movie is about."

Snyder added, "There is a suggestion of course in the film, as there would be within any of these movies, of a larger universe that's still out there."

In December, Snyder Cut supporters declared Zack Snyder's Justice League canon to the ongoing DC Extended Universe and rallied to restore the SnyderVerse after studio executives reportedly described Snyder's Justice League as a "storytelling cul-de-sac." In January, comic book aficionado and filmmaker Kevin Smith, who is familiar with the ending of the Snyder Cut, said on his Fatman on Batman podcast that the film's conclusion is more open-ended.

"I happen to know that the ending that he's got for the Snyder Cut is very not a cul-de-sac. It takes it to a weird neighborhood, but it's not a cul-de-sac," Smith said about the description pulled from Hamada's interview with The New York Times, which did not attribute the term to any particular individual. "You can keep f—ing going with the story based on what I've heard from a friend."

Snyder has acknowledged his Justice League is set "slightly elsewhere" within the DC Multiverse, saying in a December interview, "I kind of just do my own thing a lot more than I did in the [DCEU films]."

DC's chief creative officer Jim Lee and Snyder have discussed a potential comic book continuation adapting plans for Justice League sequels, which would fulfill Snyder's vision for the villain Darkseid (Ray Porter), but Snyder has "no plan" to direct a Justice League 2.

"The truth is, and it's been widely reported, and I have no issue, this is an old movie. This is a years-old movie I'm working on. The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing and that's fine," Snyder said during a January appearance on ComicBook Debate. "As far as what I did and as far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it's well known that I planned on more movies, five movies or something, but I'm busy. I've got a lot going on."

He continued, "Is it cool that the fans have so much faith in the trajectory? Yes, it's amazing, and I couldn't be happier and I'm excited for them to see Justice League so they can really drink the entire elixir of Justice League. But, would I continue? I have no plan to. But like I said, I didn't think I'd be here, so who knows?"

Starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Ray Porter, Joe Manganiello, and Jared Leto, Zack Snyder's Justice League releases March 18 on HBO Max.