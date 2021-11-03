Man Of Steel Trends As Fans Debate If It’s The Greatest Superman Movie Ever

Man of Steel fans are arguing over whether the movie is the best Superman film. This argument pops up around Zack Snyder’s movie quite often, but this is a debate that won’t be settled any time soon. Snyderverse fans really just want there to be a continuation of these characters in any capacity. Zack Snyder’s Justice League showed viewers the scope of what the director was planning. In a lot of ways, it would be interesting to explore. Despite all of that, the fans of the Donner Superman films quickly point out the massive imprint that those entries made on not only DC Comics movie adaptations but the movie landscape at large. For a lot of people out there, the iconic score is the first thing that pops into their head when they think of The Man of Steel. So, it’s an interesting thought exercise to be sure. Here are some of the best posts.

Snyder himself spoke about the prospect of a sequel during an appearance on the Post-Credit podcast. His choice of villain there might surprise you.

This scene from Man of Steel gets me every time. What a fantastic film from Zack Snyder. pic.twitter.com/TR2Z9lFtsb — Steven (@FilmFan214) November 3, 2021

“We talked about a Brainiac movie,” Snyder said. “The Kryptionians that are in the Phantom Zone are probably still around and there was always a possibility for their return. Faora and whoever’s left, so that always was a thing that was out there that we talked about as a possible sequel, follow-up. So there was a lot of that. I just always think that it’s best to give Superman these kind of extraterrestrial challenges because I think that you’ve got to be careful, other than Lex, and of course you have to continue with Lex because Lex is his real nemesis, but like I think you really have to look outside of the Earth for challenges for him because of how powerful he is.”

What do you think the best Superman movie is`? Let us know down in the comments!

Man of Steel is still my favorite hero movie of all time. thanks Zack and Henry🔥 #ManofSteel #Superman #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/Vjw6kg7IFm — 𝗙𝗔𝗧𝗔𝗟 𝗝𝗔𝗬 (@FatalJayShow) November 3, 2021

