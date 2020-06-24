Henry Cavill Says He Hopes to Play Superman For Years to Come

✖

Last month saw a lot of exciting news for fans of the DC Extended Universe, from the announcement that next year will see the long-awaited release of the "Snyder Cut," on HBO Max to Henry Cavill's return as Superman. The actor was last seen in the DCEU in Justice League back in 2017, and it was unclear if he'd be showing up again as the Man of Steel. The future of Cavill's Superman has not yet been fully decided, and it sounds like Warner Bros. and DC Comics are still figuring out where the character best fits in upcoming films. However, according to a recent Actors on Actor interview with Patrick Stewart via Variety, the actor is ready to keep playing the character for years to come.

“I’ve always been a fan of Superman,” Cavill shared. “With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you off set. And it becomes part of your public representation. When you meet children, children don’t necessarily see me as Henry Cavill, but they might see Superman, and there’s a responsibility which comes with that. Because it’s such a wonderful character, it’s actually a responsibility I’m happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come.”

Sources say that Cavill's return as Superman will be more like how Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/The Hulk is used in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While DC does own the feature film rights to Superman outright (unlike Marvel and The Hulk, which arguably prompted their sporadic use of the character), Cavill's Superman will appear throughout other DC movies in both supporting roles and cameo appearances.

Cavill has expressed an interest in returning to the role of Superman in the past. "Where we left off with Man of Steel, in particular, was the guy who had found his place, or was trying to find his place but had sort of found it by the end, that had committed something which he would consider a most horrific sin by killing the last member of his species," Cavill said. "That is a place where I would like to travel from with the character. Him exploring the positivity of who he is. Not necessarily the chocolate box version, but the leaning into that. That character who becomes an icon of hope and enjoying that experience rather than necessarily being made uncomfortable by it."

