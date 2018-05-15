DC

DC Comics Pays Tribute to ‘Superman: The Movie’ Star Margot Kidder

Today we lost a true icon of cinema: actress Margot Kidder passed away at the age of 69. Kidder […]

Today we lost a true icon of cinema: actress Margot Kidder passed away at the age of 69. Kidder was of course best known for playing Lois Lane in Richard Donner’s 1978 Superman: The Movie, and its three sequel films, which became the depiction of the DC Comics characters for decades until the 1990s.

In honor and observance of Kidder’s passing, DC Comics issued the following tribute to the late actress, which pretty much sums up the feelings of an entire generation of DC movie fans:

DC Comics Tribute

Of course, DC Comics isn’t big voice now mourning the loss – check out some of the other tributes, below!

The Fanboys

The Mentalists

As you can see, Kidder’s advancements of mental illness discussion and treatment was just as important as her movie roles. 

The Gamers

The Activists

Kidder was a proud social activist in the fullest sense, as you can see above. 

The Filmmakers

With the range of classic and/or cult-classic films that Kidder was in, it’s no surprise that filmmakers influenced by those films (like Baby Driver‘s Edgar Wright) are feeling the across a lot of genres. 

The Acquaintances

Like the late Carrie Fisher, Margot had a colorful personality that left a strong impression. Read this little anecdote, above. 

The Reeves

We can’t think of a better note to end on, than this tribute from the institution started by the late Christopher and Dana Reeve.

R.I.P. Margot Kidder. You will be missed. 

 

