DC Comics Pays Tribute to ‘Superman: The Movie’ Star Margot Kidder

Today we lost a true icon of cinema: actress Margot Kidder passed away at the age of 69. Kidder was of course best known for playing Lois Lane in Richard Donner’s 1978 Superman: The Movie, and its three sequel films, which became the depiction of the DC Comics characters for decades until the 1990s.

In honor and observance of Kidder’s passing, DC Comics issued the following tribute to the late actress, which pretty much sums up the feelings of an entire generation of DC movie fans:

DC Comics Tribute

Thank you for being the Lois Lane so many of us grew up with. RIP, Margot Kidder. pic.twitter.com/IhY73TB52P — DC (@DCComics) May 14, 2018



Of course, DC Comics isn’t big voice now mourning the loss – check out some of the other tributes, below!

The Fanboys

RIP to Margot Kidder, who made sure my generation knew just how awesome Lois Lane was. pic.twitter.com/5BU0qDYKrB — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) May 14, 2018

The Mentalists

Margot Kidder should be remembered as much for courageously, candidly discussing her battles with mental illness as for any screen role.

There are no Supermen— or women. It is not a character deficiency to acknowledge such struggles and get the help and treatment you need!

RIP pic.twitter.com/ZD6RB3cfzU — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 14, 2018



Like Carrie Fisher, Margot Kidder’s human struggle with mental illness and passionate social activism meant as much to me in terms of inspiration and love as her iconic on-screen role. — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) May 14, 2018



As you can see, Kidder’s advancements of mental illness discussion and treatment was just as important as her movie roles.

The Gamers

RIP Margot Kidder. She will always be THE Lois Lane to me. pic.twitter.com/wWJivXFKvZ — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 14, 2018

The Activists

Most will be sharing pictures of Margot Kidder as Lois Lane. Instead, I thought I’d share this. #MargotKidder, handcuffed and smiling, being arrested at the White House for peacefully sitting against the potential environmental destruction of the Keystone pipeline. pic.twitter.com/CUFdHb9u9O — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) May 14, 2018



Kidder was a proud social activist in the fullest sense, as you can see above.

The Filmmakers

Sad to hear of the passing of Margot Kidder. A spark of vivacious life in all of her films. I loved her in cult horrors ‘Sisters’ and ‘Black Christmas’. And of course she remains the best Lois Lane in the magical ‘Superman’ & ‘Superman II’. RIP to a unique screen presence. pic.twitter.com/bQEVv7PSa3 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 14, 2018



With the range of classic and/or cult-classic films that Kidder was in, it’s no surprise that filmmakers influenced by those films (like Baby Driver‘s Edgar Wright) are feeling the across a lot of genres.

The Acquaintances

My Margot Kidder story. pic.twitter.com/qWLXTjKIpL — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) May 14, 2018



Like the late Carrie Fisher, Margot had a colorful personality that left a strong impression. Read this little anecdote, above.

The Reeves

The Reeve Family and Foundation are deeply saddened by the loss of Margot Kidder. Fly high, our friend, shine bright. #Superman pic.twitter.com/EYWWevThQN — Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation (@ReeveFoundation) May 14, 2018



We can’t think of a better note to end on, than this tribute from the institution started by the late Christopher and Dana Reeve.

R.I.P. Margot Kidder. You will be missed.