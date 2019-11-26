Is Mark Hamill Teasing a Crisis on Infinite Earths Appearance?

A text from legendary Star Wars and Batman: The Animated Series actor Mark Hamill has fans wondering whether he might make an appearance in The CW‘s upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, after all. The actor replied to a tweet from his Batman co-star Kevin Conroy, asking what shows the crossover took place across and when they were scheduled. Some fans immediately latched onto this as a suggestion that Hamill himself would show up in the event. In addition to playing The Joker to Conroy’s animated Batman, Hamill played Trickster on John Wesley Shipp’s version of The Flash, then reprised a version of that role on the current Flash series.

Fans — and Conroy — have voiced an interest in seeing Hamill show up as The Joker in live-action, and “Crisis” seemed like the most reasonable place to think it might happen, but there is no evidence that Hamill will take part in the event. The closest he gets to a live-action Joker might be his turn as the Earth-3 Trickster on The Flash, which seemed to be very influenced by Heath Ledgers’ Joker in The Dark Knight.

You can see Hamill’s tweet below, and guess for yourself whether he is teasing something, or just excited to see his old castmates Shipp and Conroy suited up again for TV‘s biggest crossover event.

How many shows are you on in this Crisis event? Please tweet ALL the dates & titles so we don’t miss any. I’m so confused. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 26, 2019

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” has loomed over the Arrowverse for years. The series premiere of The Flash featured an allusion to the hero disappearing amid red skies in the year 2024. During the original comics event, red skies were a sign of doom to come to a world during the Crisis. At the end of last season, a couple of things happened: The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who had appeared in “Elseworlds,” reappeared and revealed that Oliver Queen was destined to die in the Crisis…and the future newspaper at STAR Labs rolled back the expected date of the Crisis from 2024 to 2019.

In the comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths centered on a battle between the combined superheroes (and even some villains) of the DC multiverse and an immortal, cosmic threat known as the Anti-Monitor. Like The Monitor, the Anti-Monitor will be played by LaMonica Garrett in the Arrowverse. As the Anti-Monitor destroys realities, he replaces their positive matter energy with antimatter, growing his own power and sphere of influence. He was eventually stopped by the sacrifices of several heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, as well as the merging of multiple universes to save reality by becoming a single, unified timeline. Fans have long wondered whether the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” might bring Supergirl and even Black Lightning to Earth-1, where the rest of the series take place. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.