Naomi Season Finale Casts Justice League Snyder Cut Actor in Major Role

The two-part season finale of Naomi aired on The CW on Tuesday night, capping off one of the most unique installments of DC Comics-inspired television that audiences have seen yet. The series has introduced television viewers to Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall), a superpowered teenage girl with ties to the cosmos, and the multiverse. The final two episodes of the season introduced some significant elements with regards to Naomi's world, including a prominent villain — one who happens to be portrayed by a surprising actor from Zack Snyder's Justice League. Spoilers for the season finale of Naomi, "Who Am I?", below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode chronicled Naomi coming to terms with her identity as a superhero, amid the backdrop of the fight against Brutus, a dangerous figure who has been sending alien assassins after Naomi across the season. While Brutus has only been referenced across the series, the finale episode showed him in person for the first time, portrayed by actor Ray Porter. Naomi and Brutus then engaged in a brief (but non-lethal) fight, and it became clear that Brutus was now aware of the full extent of Naomi's superpowers. Prior to the episode's airing, Porter took to social media to share a clip of his performance, which you can check out below.

Porter is a unique fixture within the world of recent DC adaptations, being cast by Zack Snyder as the voice of Darkseid in Justice League. While Darkseid did not make an appearance in the theatrical cut of the film, Porter finally got to play the character in Zack Snyder's Justice League, which was released on HBO Max last year.

Porter's appearance in Naomi oddly proves to be kismet, after the conversation that surrounded his debut as Darkseid. In particular, fans debated at length about whether or not Porter needed to reprise his role in Ava DuVernay's New Gods movie, given Darkseid's uniquely omnipotent role in the DC multiverse. While the New Gods movie was eventually put on hold, Porter and DuVernay shared support of each other on social media — and with DuVernay serving as a co-creator for Naomi, everything has come full circle.

Naomi and Zack Snyder's Justice League will both be available to stream on HBO Max.