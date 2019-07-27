New Batwoman Poster Features the Series Big Bad

Ruby Rose will bring the character of Kate Kane to life in CW and DC’s new Batwoman series later this year, but a hero is only as good as their villain, and Rachel Skarsten looks to play a great foil to Rose as the villainous sociopath Alice in the series. The villain will definitely be making Kane’s world more complicated, and now she’s got her very own poster. Alice is looming above a bloody Batwoman symbol in the new poster, which you can see in the image below.

“Alice has other plans for Gotham. #Batwoman premieres Sunday, October 6 on The CW!”

Responses to the show are quite positive, as it screened its first episode at San Diego Comic-Con. Fans were first introduced to Batwoman in the Arrowverse via the Elseworlds crossover, and now she’s getting her very own series. The Arrowverse is set to enter another big crossover event in Crisis on Infinite Earths, which will unquestionably be the biggest crossover event in the Arrowverse’s history, and will also likely be the conclusion to the series that started it all in Arrow.

Shows like Batwoman will carry that torch forward though, and you can check out the official description for the show below.

“Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob’s first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy). Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane (Elizabeth Anweis), who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with the family he lost, while keeping Kate –– the daughter he still has –– at a distance.

But Kate is a woman who’s done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she’ll have to become the one thing her father loathes –– a dark knight vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary (Nicole Kang), and the crafty Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), the son of Wayne Enterprises’ tech guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. Still holding a flame for her ex-girlfriend, Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who’s always somewhere slipping between sane and insane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

Batwoman hits later this year.