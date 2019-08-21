Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 8/21/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Black Mask: Year of the Villain #1, Strayed #1, and Guardians of the Galaxy #8.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

AQUAMAN #51

Kelly Sue DeConnick has established a fascinating world in which to play and now she’s having some fun in it with two specific characters. The MVP’s of this issue are Jackson Hyde and Vulko, whose contrasting personalities bring out delightful elements in both Arthur and Mera, respectively, especially Hyde. His fresh energy fits perfectly with the other new additions to Amnesty Bay, but it’s not quite enough to keep you from noticing that the macro narrative of the book feels like it doesn’t move at all. Granted, some of these story points will assuredly pay off down the line, but at times it does feel as if the book is spinning its wheels, at least until the last few pages. That said, there’s a lot to love here, and Jackson Hyde provides a welcome shot of energy, not to mention the stellar visuals from artists Robson Rocha, Sunny Gho, and Daniel Henriques. If all that sounds good, you’ll really enjoy Aquaman #51, but things look to get even better from here. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN #77

If there’s one thing that has remained constant during Tom King’s long run on Batman it’s his ability to deliver powerful, deeply emotional and catastrophic moments in the story which leave the reader questioning everything they thought they knew. He did it with the Bat & Cat wedding that was not. He did it again when Bruce Wayne found himself on jury duty, forced to question who Batman really is. Now King has done it again. Batman #77 really drives home just how brutal “City of Bane” is in a well-crafted balance back and forth between the more tender moments of Bruce and Selina’s “reunion” and what’s actually going on in a Gotham City ruled by villains. From the moment you open the issue, you know that something terrible is coming. You probably know what it is and, yet, its ultimate delivery comes in scream-out-loud-whilst-reading surprise. Everything changes in this issue and, even with a shocking semi-cliffhanger, it feels like the story is truly coming together—even if it’s in the darkest possible way. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK MASK: YEAR OF THE VILLAIN #1

Black Mask: Year of the Villain provides a tutorial on this lesser known Batman villain for any readers looking to understand his appeal (or how he may factor into “Year of the Villain”). It’s a story with multiple modes, each delivering something slightly different in both effects and quality. There’s the tragic origin, the modern madman, and a brief detour with the heroes seeking to stop him. It’s the middle part of those three that delivers the biggest thrills and best moments, but there’s no single part of this issue that is without merit, largely due to artist Cully Hamner’s macabre depiction of Roman Sionis’ childhood and his modern exploits as Black Mask. While the overall effort may be uneven, it certainly delivers more good than bad in a one-shot brimming with evil intent. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

LUCIFER #11

There’s no better scheme in comics than in Lucifer and readers finally start to see the Devil’s long game in this issue. Watters really does manage to capture the essence of the character, even though Lucifer himself can be all over the place. There’s been a soft spot growing in my heart for Caliban as of late, something that’s tripled by this issue alone. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

NIGHTWING #63

Have I made the Groundhog Day reference yet? Because, if not, it needs to be said—this issue has repeated itself for the better part of a year and it’s getting to a point where it’s exhausting. Another monologue about how he’s “Ric Grayson” and the same backstory on his near-fatal wound. The same people are getting hurt despite the same warning signals. If you’ve read Nightwing once in the past six months, you’ve read the same exact issue and little has changed along the way. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

PEARL #12

The first volume of Pearl ends with a literal bang, and it’s one of the most dazzlingly depicted explosions in comics this year. In closing a sprawling conspiracy story, even if only in a temporary fashion, Pearl does a satisfactory job. It blends some initial action with a final sequence that wraps up most of the series’ loose ends. This one-two punch doesn’t provide a resolution for every minor character still wandering through its panels, but Pearl’s narrative at least finds a solid resting point. Michael Gaydos’ makes both halves of this issue work very well, summarizing an expansive sequence filled with bullets, blood, and bombs in a handful of pages that encourage readers to take their time. It’s essential in overcoming a rushed pace towards resolution as so much happens in such little space, but Gaydos’ craft makes every moment function. While Pearl may be complete for now, it’s a comic readers will likely continue to enjoy discovering for years to come. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

SCOOBY-DOO: WHERE ARE YOU #100

Scooby-Doo: Where Are You #100 gives us one story where Scooby talks normally (as he’s talking to dogs without his distinctive accent) and another where the Gang faces a more modern form. If you’ve read one of the last 99 issues of this series and enjoyed them, you’ll likely enjoy this comic. If your kids are a fan of one of the classic Scooby-Doo shows (the ones that pre-date Scrappy Doo), they might enjoy this comic. Otherwise….give this comic a pass, as it doesn’t do much besides poorly ape a franchise that has mostly grown past its 1960s origins. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

SUPERMAN: YEAR ONE #2

The dull and often confusion narration of Superman: Year One‘s first issue only worsens in its second installment. While the entire issue is told primarily by an outside narrator, the voice and perspective of that narrator regularly changes with no apparent rhyme or reason. The choice of various lettering displays fail to clarify any of these voices either, often raising more questions than they resolve. The plot is so direct and without any notable surprises that it is almost impressive how difficult it is to read this comic at times. Lori Lemaris is a character whose story could provide much potential as someone largely ignored by modern comics, but she is barely shown to be more than another non-descript romantic conquest for Superman (outside of being a mermaid). Characters expressions are generally dull and even undersea kingdoms quickly lose their luster with only the appearance of mythological monsters really pushing the artistic credentials on this comic to meet expectations. While Superman: Year One #2 isn’t quite as disappointing as the series debut, it fails to deliver on high expectations, opting instead to muddle through a depiction of Superman that lacks charm or interest. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

SUPERMAN’S PAL JIMMY OLSEN #2

With its second issue, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen signals to readers that they should expect to re-read this series as more issues are delivered. The cliffhanger from #1 is left to dangle until the final few pages as the series’ narrative style is clearly asserted. Jimmy Olsen is told in vignettes that appear largely disconnected on the surface, but provide additional depth upon reflection. Relationships within the Olsen family (and their history) are being expanded upon in short stories that offer a wide-variety of action and laughs. There’s a surprising subtlety to some of these moments, as well, especially one that exhibits Jimmy grappling with his own self-image. Without the typical narrative drive often found in superhero comics, the series becomes a study in character and style, one that does not disappoint even as it ignores the obvious next step to spend time exploring Metropolis and Jimmy’s psyche. –– Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TEEN TITANS #33

Writer Adam Glass continues to explore edgier concepts with this incarnation of the Teen Titans, and it’s what makes them so damn compelling. Not everyone will be comfortable with this team’s willingness to go down fringe avenues, but those who give it a chance will find a wonderfully dysfunctional, yet effective, family that needs each other far more than they want to admit. This approach has also created perfect pockets for the book’s villains, and the internal conflict that comes from how the Titans approach them. Artist Sean Chen, colorist Ivan Placencia and inker Norm Rapmund put together a solid issue on the art side of things, and who knew Mammoth could be so menacing? Djinn and Robin are also the beneficiaries of some edge, and the book is strongest visually when one of those three are involved. Teen Titans is not at all what you expect, and that’s a truly wonderful thing. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN: COME BACK TO ME #2

Wonder Woman: Come Back To Me delivers a new issue this week with little on its plate. The series picks up on a tantalizing cliffhanger which falls short as Wonder Woman learns of others occupying the mysterious island she has landed upon. With Etta at her side, a surprise cameo by Jonah Hex spices things up, but a slow finish will leave fans feeling underwhelmed by a still ambitious issue. — Megan Peters

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE VS DEADPOOL #1

Somehow, someway, these “Absolute Carnage” tie-ins continue to exceed expectations. To be fair, the bar for tie-in comics that include the phrase “Vs Deadpool” is incredibly low, but this comic is actually pretty fun! Carnage isn’t as terrifying or well-written as he is in Absolute Carnage, but this is one of the better takes on Deadpool to get printed in recent years. The bit between Wade and Peter is brilliant, and more of that would be absolutely welcomed. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #10

The new volume of Daredevil is obsessed with complexity, and that is paying dividends with each new issue of the series. Daredevil’s struggle with violence is not a clean shift in character, but every bit as messy as the legal system and city he occupies. Impossible situations force endless compromises, while character flaws create additional unforced errors. All of them build to Daredevil #10 where both Matthew Murdock and Detective North are forced to realize they must make sacrifices in a world where no choice is perfect. The pressure they feel is beautifully articulated in pages that make sound a force of nature, with each cry for help and whispered conversation pushing their way into visualized super senses. As a culmination of the story so far, a meditation on failure and sacrifice, and set of tension-ratcheting compositions, Daredevil #10 thrills. It secures the series place as one of the absolute best superhero comics of 2019. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEADPOOL ANNUAL #1

This “Acts of Evil” one-shot has so much for Deadpool fans to love. After receiving a letter from a child asking to kill his nightmares, Deadpool is sent on a journey that’s multi-dimensional in more ways than one. This issue showcases the skills of author and journalist Dana Schwartz in a genuinely great way, and will hopefully not be her last foray into the world of comics. Reilly Brown’s art has some surprisingly great moments as well, with visuals that can go from hilarious to upsetting at the drop of a hat. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEATH’S HEAD #2

On the bright side, both of the Death’s Heads in this new mini are every bit as well-designed and amusing as oddballs that seem slightly apart, even from the Marvel universe, as fans might expect. Either would be a welcome addition to future stories, and “Vee” could be a cult favorite with as much staying power as his originator. His origin story here is somewhat lacking, especially as most pages are overwhelmed with dialogue that is too plentiful to let even the truly clever moments shine. Much of #2 reads as an extended explainer, setting up future plot elements, but never providing an entry point to enjoy the characters or their adventure. That overstuffed quality downgrades a story with many quality elements. Hopefully, remaining issues will allow this story to breathe. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

FEARLESS #2

Fearless #2 isn’t quite the perfect anthology that the first issue was, but it’s a solid showcase of Marvel’s female talent and characters. Seanan McGuire and Claire Roe’s girl’s camp mystery continues to be intriguing. Karla Pacheco and Iolanda Zanfardino’s Night Nurse story is basic but well-crafted. Eve Ewing and Alitha Martinez’s X-23 tale is the only disappointment. Even if you’re sympathetic to the message it delivers in the end, it doesn’t build to that delivery properly and is filled with incoherent loose ends. But still, two out of three isn’t bad, especially when the main ongoing story delivers some of brilliant characterizations of Captain Marvel, Invisible Woman, Storm, and Ms. Marvel and stellar art. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

GHOST-SPIDER #1

Ghost-Spider #1 functions as an easy introduction to the current status quo of the “Spider-Gwen” story, but moves at a glacial pace that hinders it from offering much to new readers. Long dicussions of how to feed Gwen’s new suit and multiple sequences composed entirely of dialogue about enrolling in college provide lots of flavor, but absolutely no conflict. The only moment of tension feels shoe-horned into the narrative, and only the very last page provides any reason to keep reading. In spite of this complete lack of urgency, the Ghost-Spider costume and web-slinging sequences appear as sharp as any prior incarnation of this title. There’s a lot of potential in this character if anything were to occur in future installments. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #8

Right out of the gates, for every criticism I had of the prior issue, Cates and company managed to have a sufficient response this time around. When it comes to a story like “The Death of Rocket,” this issue delivers exactly what I expect—the creative team hits the nail on the head this month and they hit hard. When it comes to cosmic tales, I have a soft spot for Rocket Raccoon—he’s not meant to be what he is but he does his damn best and that’s something on full display in Guardians of the Galaxy #8. This issue is strong throughout, definitely a peak for an already-powerful cosmic adventure. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

HISTORY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #2

When I ask, “Who is this comic for?,” I am being entirely sincere. In order to interpret the endless series of captions, each detailing a distinct moment from the in-universe continuity of Marvel Comics with little to no narrative overlap, a reader needs to already possess a tremendous understanding of that continuity. It is dense and utterly inaccessible to the newcomer, a story without characters, themes, or a coherent plot. However, nothing new is added or enhanced making it a laundry list for those that might recognize the unfolding events. Rather than editing or reshaping one of the world’s largest Wikipedia entries, this comic has simply hired one of comics’ greatest illustrators to make reading it seem less like a chore. Individual pages might deliver excellent compositions and designs, but there is no momentum found between any pair. No matter how beautiful this comic might be, it remains an indecipherable mess at its core, one without a clear purpose or audience. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

THE MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #6

It’s all in the title. This series is truly magnificent and there’s just no other way to put it. This issue more than its predecessors finds a beautiful and tragic balance between the personal pain and heroic duties plaguing Kamala, somehow making her even more compelling. Ahmed has such a finesse with this character and the delicacy he treats her problems with goes such a long way. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS #8

“The Vigil Part 8”

A surprisingly dark tale follows Wolverine and his daughter to Hell and it about goes the way you’d expect. There were a few plot points all to predictable in the story this time around but thankfully, things seem to be in a perfect place for the right finale next month. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

“The Spider Caught in the Web”

A cautionary tale about the dangers of social media in 2019, this story is almost too meta for its own good. There are several jokes throughout meant to be fun pokes and prods, I’m sure, but they hit too close to home to warrant a hearty chuckle. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

“Legendary”

After reading this White Fox story, it feels the short story was about half the length it needed to be. A bit cluttered and disjointed, things were often hard to follow throughout. All that said, there’s enough there to stoke the White Fox flame for future stories — there’s no denying the character an interesting story to be told.

Rating: 2 out of 5

Overall Rating: 3 out of 5

POWERS OF X #3

What remains impressive about the pairing of House of X and Powers of X is how they continue to surprise readers and alter their narrative. What that means for Powers of X #3 is delivering a single climactic battle with plenty of big moments. This reads as though it could be the climax of another event series, one with just enough of a foundation from former installments of one particular timeline. It functions very well as an exciting knock-down, drag-out brawl, yet still manages to reveal a new layer to the overarching sci-fi epic composed by these two series. It’s a false climax arriving at the fifth issue of a twelve-issue miniseries… something of a tradition in superhero comics. While the action is the most enjoyable element of Powers of X #2, there’s plenty of momentum and new details added to a miniseries that continues to redefine itself almost every week. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #8

Conan finds himself unexpectedly out of his element as he must embrace a game of cards, using his wits instead of his brute strength. As what happens in many Conan scenarios, his wits only get him so far, forcing him to embrace his inner warrior and face one of his deadliest foes yet. A good chunk of this issue depicts the play-by-play of a card game which makes for a taxing experience. Not only does the narrative have to describe the rules of the game, it also has to walk the reader through that game one hand at a time, making for a dull experience. The details of the game ultimately leads us to a more action-packed second half of the story, making the more mundane explanation of the card game seem somewhat necessary, though the exciting second of the book isn’t impressive enough for make up for the dour first half, resulting in a mediocre chapter into the Savage’s journey. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

SPIDER-MAN: CITY AT WAR #6

Whether you played Marvel’s Spider-Man or not, you’re probably not ready for City at War #6. With breathtaking highs and gut-wrenching lows, this conclusion to the series is a brilliant one for Marvel’s first big embark voyage into its Gamerverse. Spider-Man’s rooftop battle against Doc Ock while drenched in the rain and outfitted with a new suit looks just as impressive as it did with a controller in hand. If this is an indication of what the rest of the Gamerverse will look like, it’s a collection of comics to keep an eye on. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #35

Realizing the potential lives the Rebels are willing to sacrifice, she offers an enticing deal to the Empire, resulting in a key member of their organization making her an interesting offer. Aphra, never being one to merely have one plan in place, realizes this is potentially a deal that can allow her the freedom she’s been after for years, though it could also put the biggest target on her back that she’s earned to date. Between Aphra’s expected antics and the exploration of the grey area between the Rebellion and the Empire, giving readers everything we’d expect from the book. While there might not have been exciting action or unexpected reveals, this issue delivers all of the elements that make Aphra one of the franchise’s more interesting and underutilized characters. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: TIE FIGHTER #5

In the throes of combat, our protagonists are faced with possible doom, making it difficult to see past their emotional journey to get to this point if they hope to give the Empire a saving grace. As the series concludes, we possibly care less about our main characters than we did when the series started, as this final issue gives us little more than an exciting intergalactic dogfight. Luckily, Roge Antonio and Juan Gedeon’s art helps save the ultimate issue from being a complete disappoint, as the pair offer us both exciting combat between TIE Fighters and X-Wings while also finding inventive ways of depicting the normally emotionless members of the Empire. This final issue, like the rest of the series, feels like a misfire, though devout fans of the Empire might appreciate seeing a story depicting TIE pilots as quasi-heroes. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #10

Superior Spider-Man proves to be one of Marvel’s most intriguing series on the shelves, and issue #6 shows why. With Superior Spider-Man living life on a high with his lover, things come crashing down with Otto’s true identity is revealed. His legacy is falling to shambles, but Superior Spider-Man shows the world he’s made of more heroic substance than not. A fateful encounter with two villains prove to be a challenge for the straightened villain, but fans will end this issue rooting harder than ever before for Otto. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

TONY STARK: IRON MAN #15

While this issue is uneven at parts, it largely culminates in a generally-fun read. Slott and Zub juggle this series’ ever-growing ensemble largely with ease, whether it’s in a harrowing courtroom scene or an epic action sequence. Ramirez and Manna’s art has some standout moments as well, although some sequences come across as a little muddied. Tony’s own morality—and the agency of the various robots in his life—takes a bit of a focus in this issue, in a way that will hopefully culminate in interesting ways as the series introduces its next foe. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

VALKYRIE: JANE FOSTER #2

If Valkyrie: Jane Foster #1 was an introduction into the two sides of the hero, this follow-up issue is a guide to how the character’s personas conjoin to take care of those in need and those who need pummeling. Though a brief one, her clash against Bullseye is one filled with striking, devastating close-ups and rich scenes of battle. Two issues in and Valkyrie has already managed to take quite a surprising turn that, by itself, warrants anyone remotely interested in the series to pay attention to what comes next. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

AMERICAN GODS: MOMENT OF THE STORM #5

American Gods: The Moment of The Storm continues to thrive as a visual adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods. However, when characters are simply sitting around and talking, the pace of the book grinds to a halt. Then, when Scott Hampton’s art is forced to adapt some of Gaiman’s more mind-bending concepts, particularly a depiction of utter nothingness, the book becomes downright fascinating. It hasn’t quite hit the heights of when Shadow went through the process of dying several issues ago, but it’s still pretty good. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

AVANT-GUARDS #7

Avant-Guards #7 breaks out this week with a slam dunk for readers looking for more characterization. When a crushing loss threatens to tear one of the girls apart, it is Charlie who devises a way to get her girl back in high spirits. The one-off issue leaves with the team tighter than ever before, and fans are eager to see the team put all their bonding to the test on the court soon. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

AVATAR: TSU TEY’S PATH#6

Tsu Tey is dead. I don’t really consider that a spoiler, since it happened in Avatar nearly a decade ago. He died the way that minor supporting cast members often do in these movies—sacrificing himself in a big battle after coming to terms with being just a bit player in a grander story. With Avatar: Tsu Tey’s Path, we see Tsu Tey take his final breath once again, with even less fanfare. While Tsu Tey got perhaps the most cinematic moment in the film (shooting an arrow while riding a flying lizard creature), it’s relegated to a stray half-panel in the comic, with more time spent showing how Tsu Tey was ultimately okay with an outsider taking his fiancee, his title, and his home. This is a bad comic on every conceivable level and provides a prime exhibit why the Avatar franchise should stay dormant for good. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

CRIMINAL #7

The scope of Criminal‘s newest saga expands with each issue, providing a narrative that is always moving forward, albeit rarely in the direction readers might expect. Criminal #7 shifts its focus to a young Ricky Lawless who experiences his dad’s new romance in a story loaded with dramatic irony. Readers may know what is coming for Ricky’s father and how much his observations matter in making sense of future events, but the storytelling makes this about Ricky’s young existence and evolving worldview. It’s a neatly told tale of adolescent despair and sublimated trauma, one that captures the drama and angst of small tragedies without ever needing to exaggerate. Fights and friendships are captured in a fashion that feels resonant, even if you’ve never had a hardened criminal for a father. Criminal #7 is yet another reminder that this genre-based series is not defined by its story, but by the immense imaginations and interests of two of the form’s modern masters. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

EXCELLENCE #4

Excellence has become one of my most anticipated books every month, and that crown still holds true with Excellence #4. The unfolding saga between Aaron and Spencer is rich with questions about abandonment, resentment, pride, and anger, and writer Brandon Thomas interweaves that with a wider story of permission and freedom. Artist Khary Randolph punctuates every page with eye-catching reds, yellows, blues, and greens, creating a mixture of a book that is all too rare these days. Despite the fantastical aspects of the book, Excellence is a very personal story of how someone deals with loss, with anger, and with pain, and whether you’re rooting for him or not, you’ll be hooked until the very last page. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

FAIRLADY #5

From the start, Fairlady has promised one thing and that thing is a complete story in every issue. But Fairlady does something unexpected and extraordinary: it gives the reader not just a full story, but opens up a much larger mystery, widening the story in a way that takes this procedural story to the next level. Brian Schirmer deftly pulls together all of the threads of the previous four issues of the series makes the bold move to shift the story from Jenner Faulds’ PI work to making Jenner far more connected to the story. There’s no wasted details here and no bloated exposition. All of the action and adventure is there in a tight, clean, straightforward story that appeals to both continuing readers and newcomers. The best part? The issue manages to pull off both a conclusion and a cliffhanger, defying convention much the way the book’s heroine does thus making Fairlady #5 one of the best books out this week. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

FAITHLESS #5

Even in the wake of multiple murders and plenty of infernal intrigue, Faithless has descended into a dirge-like narrative, one populated by lifeless characters more interested in their own ennui than anything else. Faith appears almost no different than the character who arrived in Faithless #1, even after having experienced and survived so much. Friends remind Faith how absurd some of these events have been, but choices are made to constantly push towards the next plot point. None of this is helped by a story that is supposedly sexy and alluring being depicted in a fashion that is neither. There is no clear direction or purpose to what is occurring in these pages, and no evidence that this will change. Keep it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

THE GOON #4

The return of The Goon has delivered a potent mix of stylistic flair, characteristic action and humor, and topical moments. The Goon #4 (the volume’s fifth installment) continues this streak in a story that’s literally about eating the rich. Powell’s hobos make for a simultaneously sympathetic and terrifying collection of antagonists, allowing readers to chuckle at their misdeeds in the midst of cringing over them. While this particular story provides a superficial gloss on wealth inequality, the injustice found in its opening story provides plenty of space for reader projection. The villains are utterly villainous here and can be read in enough ways that anyone seeking more of The Goon is bound to enjoy their demises. Throw in a healthy dose of knives to eyes and other classic gags, and it’s yet another great installment in a series that has never lost its heart. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

HELLBOY AND THE B.P.R.D.: SATURN RETURNS #1

“Saturn Returns” provides two narratives that seem fated to merge, but only one that functions in these pages. The better half comes in the investigation of decades-long killings with satanic markers found surrounding past victims. It’s a case of early serial killer detection before the FBI was making that term a common one. The many new characters surrounding these killings opens an intriguing scenario with plenty of suspects and few motives. In the midst of this there is time spent exploring Liz’s earliest days with the Bureau, delivering no new information and building toward a cliffhanger with little else to offer. It’s an unbalanced first issue that shouldn’t scare readers from continuing. What is good is capable of being great and the rest appears ready to be drawn into that quality. That’s just not the case in reading the first installment of this particular story. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #4

This issue is filled with one zany turn after another, as Jughead’s time-traveling antics quickly get complicated. The multiverse angle (which was already teased at the tail-end of the last issue) gives this relaunch of Time Police a bizarre and fun edge, which Grace and Charm take and run with in some pretty fun ways. Overall, this series is continuing to be a delight. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

LAST STOP ON THE RED LINE #3

It feels like Maybury has realized the great potential of this series in this issue, which is beautifully rendered with exciting page layouts and an engaging writing style that keeps the story moving and energy flowing, even on the pages that are bathed in text. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

MARVEL ACTION: AVENGERS #7

Marvel Action: Avengers kicks off a new arc in this issue, but unfortunately there’s not quite enough new here to call the issue an all-out success. Writer Matthew K. Manning introduces an intriguing new subplot involving Black Panther and his lineage, but the other half of the issue is dedicated to the battle within A.I.M, and that just isn’t that interesting nor memorable. Hopefully, that can build to something worthwhile soon, but at least artists Marcio Fiorito and Protobunker deliver an amazing recreation of M.O.D.O.K. throughout those parts. The visuals on the Black Panther side of things are solid though not as on point as previous issues, so all in all this is a solid book but doesn’t do enough to hit that higher tier. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

MARVEL ACTION: CAPTAIN MARVEL #1

Fans new and old will find something to love about Marvel Action: Captain Marvel. Writer Sam Maggs creates a light-hearted story that brings all of Carol’s core elements into one easy to digest place, but it’s not just checking the box either. The first few pages between Spider-Woman and Carol are simply delightful, and a big part of that is the lovely visuals from artist Sweeney Boo and Brittany Peer, who make two already endearing characters even more so by issue’s end and combine for one awesome looking Cap. If you happen to love Flerkens too, well, you’re very much in luck. This is the perfect book for a new Captain Marvel fan, but longtime fans will definitely have some fun and find themselves smiling as well. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL ACTION: SPIDER-MAN #7

The dynamic between a group of superheroes teaming up is always one of the most interesting parts of a crossover, and the same couldn’t be said more for Marvel Action: Spider-Man #7. Amid stopped robberies, this issue is pretty much entirely about exploring how Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy struggle to work together. It’s filled with highs and lows of Spider-Man puns and humor that’ll either make you grin or roll your eyes, and it’s an important steppingstone to the day that we’ll see what a fully-functional Spider-Man team can do. –Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

MIDDLEWEST #10

Middlewest hits out with an impressive update this week showcasing some unspeakable family horrors. The past comes to life with compelling artwork which will incite and terrify. As the horrors of Abel’s past come into focus, fans are horrified to see how the family tree carries on its cursed lineage. Just when fans think Abel has come to a resting place, his world is turned on its head when his estranged grandfather proves trust isn’t something to be given out freely. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

PRETTY VIOLENT #1

Parodies and satires of the superhero genre are nothing new, but the debuting Image Comics series Pretty Violent from Derek Hunter and Jason Young brings a fun new twist to the genre by going over-the-top of the cartoonish style and cranking up the violence, gore and swearing to 11. The story revolves around Gamma Rae, a young super-powered girl who’s trying to become a superhero despite coming from a family of villains. Unfortunately things almost immediately blow up in her face, and a combination of bad luck and an even worse temper winds up resulting in a big ol’ pile of bodies. Basically if the pitch “What if Ren and Stimpy But a Superhero Series” sounds like fun, you’ll love it. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

SAVAGE DRAGON #245

It’s hard to argue that this issue wasn’t ambitious. The latest in Erik Larsen’s never-ending series of efforts to challenge himself and play with the form of comics, it introduces a new villain and packs a TON of story into a single issue. Every page leaves you wondering why Larsen would do this to himself. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

SNOTGIRL #14

Each issue of Snotgirl unravels a bit more of Lottie Person’s life as well as deepens the mystery of who, or what, Cool Girl is and Snotgirl #14 is no exception. Lottie’s carefully controlled image and life continues to spiral and now, that chaos is starting to spread to those around her as the secrets of those in her circle start to bubble to the surface. This issue the focus shifts a great deal to the men—a bachelor party gone wrong—but it almost feels a little too cliche, even for a book that deals with the superficiality of influencer life. Not helping things is the length of time between issues of Snotgirl—it’s been almost four months since our last visit to Lottie’s world. That gap makes it a little difficult to maintain the momentum of a mystery that increasingly grows more complex with every page. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES #24

Our first story depicts Poe’s exploits around the time of Star Wars Resistance, with the pilot getting “captured” and relying on BB-8 to save the day. The second story explored Maz Kanata’s adventures in a Dejarik tournament, requiring her to put her wits to the test to come out on top. The first story serves as a lighthearted adventure featuring Poe, nothing more, nothing less, while Kanata’s tale was similar to the tortoise and the hare fable, warning readers not to let their confidence complicate what is necessary to win. Star Wars Adventures often delivers young readers exciting tales that embrace the more wholesome corners of the galaxy, with this installment only delivering moderately entertaining tales, though Poe and Maz fans might find more to enjoy in their exploits. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STARCRAFT: SURVIVORS #2

StarCraft: Survivors #2 continues its mostly interesting story of suspense and mystery, but this issue still does little to make one invested in Caleb’s plight. Just as he’s a vessel for the Dark Templar’s plans and actions, he’s basically just the catalyst for moving the events of Survivors forward. His tragic history and last-man-standing role are the beginnings of what could be an intriguing character, but Caleb simply isn’t being developed fast enough or well enough to hook anyone who’s on the fence. Survivors still has a story and a supporting cast worth keeping an eye on, so long as it can create a compelling enough protagonist to guide it. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 2 out of 5

STRAYED #1

A few technical flaws aside, Strayed is an ambitious and delightfully weird comic that attempts to do something different. While we’ve seen technological exploitation of animals in comics like We3, this one is different in that it really focuses on the bond between human and animal—a theme that almost everyone can appreciate. Strange sci-fi comics that aren’t solely about being strange are a rarity in today’s monthly comics industry, and comics that have a wholesome heart are even rarer. Strayed is both, and that’s what makes it a must-read. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS ’84 #0

Transformers ’84 #0 is a fascinating artifact. It is meant to be a prequel to Marvel’s original Transformers comic book series, a celebration of its 35th anniversary. Simon Furman, one of the writers of that series, pens the script. He’s joined by veteran Transformers artist Guido Guidi who—along with colorist John-Paul Bove—manage to recapture the look and feel of comics from that era (the colors are a bit glossier, but there’s only so far you can retrofit new technology). Furman’s writing is similarly pitch perfect, imbuing the entire thing with a kind of adolescent excitement that will be familiar to anyone who poured over these kinds of comics when they were new. There’s at least one line that’s sure to have readers laughing, though whether your laughing at the line or with the line likely depends on how well you can appreciate a bit of cheesy dialogue. On top of that, the issue is given weight by how it may re-contextualize the entire of the series its paying homage to with an unexpected revelation. It’s that the hard-to-master alchemy of taking something profoundly silly just serious enough for it to feel like it matters without becoming dour done by someone who knows how to make that magic happen. Having never read any of those original Marvel Comics, this issue alone made me interesting in giving the series a look. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

VAMPIRELLA #2

The fifth volume of Vampirella cannot be faulted for ambition. It contains so many ideas in the first two issues that even delivering half of them would make for some dense reading. Unfortunately, its over-full nature means that some concepts and moments struggle in the shadows while others struggle to make a clear impression in limited space. Commando nuns and werewolf-filled shindigs offer plenty of action in Vampirella #2, and meditations on the nature of the divine suggest some big ideas to be explored in the future. In the midst of all this, Vampirella’s relationships with her therapist and girlfriend are reduced to being primarily punchlines, leaving her unclearly defined as an individual. Plenty occurs here, but the motives and reactions to that plot is lacking. Whatever its faults may be, this Vampirella relaunch certainly provides readers plenty to chew on. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE WEATHERMAN #3

The hits just keep on coming for the crew of The Weatherman, but despite the odds and their losses they keep on pushing on, and that’s just one small reason why this book delivers month in and month out. Writer Jody LeHeup manages to find ways to surprise with every issue, never going quite where you expected and somehow revealing yet another unfortunate layer to what happened after Earth fell. That large scope is grounded by small character moments, including a specific focus on Cross this issue, who finally sheds that iron-clad skin in a very real moment of vulnerability. The moment resonates because LeHeup is patient and knows when to pick a spot for maximum impact, and this issue is full of those small but revelatory style moments. Artist Nathan Fox delivers another stellar issue as well, regardless of whether the moment calls for a brutal or comedic touch. In short, there’s no reason not to give this book a try, and if you do we’re betting you won’t regret it. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5