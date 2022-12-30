New Look at Leslie Grace's Batgirl with Michael Keaton's Batman Released

The Batgirl saga continues. The movie industry was shellshocked earlier this week when reports came out that Batgirl, a $90 million movie shot to completion, would be scrapped entirely by Warner Brothers Discovery. The newly-merged studios would cite things like tax savings to a new direction for the entire DC catalog as reasons for the cancellation, but that did not alleviate the backlash from both fans and talent alike. Star Leslie Grace expressed her disappointment in the decision, but stressed how honored she felt to have the opportunity in the first place.

"Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland," Grace wrote on Instagram. "I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!' Batgirl for life!"

While fans will likely never get to see Grace in action as Barbara Gordon, directors Billal Fallah and Adil El Arbi have begun to drop behind the scenes looks at the film that never was.

Taking to his Instagram Story, El Arbi shared an image of Michael Keaton's Batman uniting with Grace's Batman on set. Keaton is rocking his classic Batman (1989) suit, complete with the extra pointy ears, while Grace appears to be donning the same threads as previous official images have showcased. While Keaton's Batgirl role won't see the light of day, fans can expect to see the classic Bruce Wayne back in next year's The Flash.

The news of Batgirl's cancellation first broke to the directing duo while they were in Morocco for El Arbi's wedding. The two would eventually comment on the situation Wednesday afternoon, paying respect to everyone who helped on the project's production.

"We are saddened and shocked by the news," Fallah and Al Arbi wrote in a statement. "We still can't believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see an embrace the final films themselves. Maybe one day they will insha/Allah.

"Our amazing cast and crew did a tremendous job and worked so hard to bring Batgirl to life," they added. "We are forever grateful to have been part of that team. It was a dream to work with such fantastic actors like Michael Keaton, JK Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, Rebecca Front, and especially the great Leslie Grace, who portrayed Batgirl with so much passion, dedication, and humanity. In any case, as huge fans of Batman since we were little kids, it was a privilege and an honor to hav ebeen part of the DCEU, even if it was for a brief moment. Batgirl for life."

