Final ‘Titans’ Trailer Released

Following DC Universe‘s big debut of Titans at New York Comic-Con Warner Bros. and DC have given us a brand new trailer for the heavily anticipated series.

Titans debuted its first episode at New York Comic-Con, but as the trailer shows there are plenty of mysteries and introductions left in future episodes. You can check out the full trailer in the video above.

One of those big plot points will be the involvement of Jason Todd, who has replaced Dick Grayson as the current Robin after Grayson leaves Batman’s side. Showrunner Greg Walker explains why featuring Todd in Titans leads to a breath of fresh air.

“What I really love about [Jason] as a character is the unbridled sense of self that he has – there’s a lack of… maybe self-awareness, but for sure self-consciousness in terms of how he comports himself and how he moves through the world,” Walker told IGN. “He’s completely seemingly unaffected by darkness – he kind of embraces it or walks right through it. He’s a breath of fresh air and that’s what I love about him, he’s got a punk rock, no-holds-barred attitude that’s massively unburdened. There’s a lot of energy that comes with that.”

“The whole thing is a study in contrasts between the two Robins and the the ways that they were raised, or how the shadow – or lack of shadow – hangs over the two of them individually,” Walker said. “It’s so frustrating to see someone who isn’t bothered by someone else the way you are… like, ‘how are you not bothered by that? Why doesn’t that screw you up?’ There’s something confusing and challenging and unsettling about that for Dick.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire/Koriand’r), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Seamus Dever, Bruno Bichir, and Dwain Murphy (Negative Man).

“Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire, Raven and others.”

