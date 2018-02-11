DC Comics Fans Are Speculating That Colton Haynes Could Be Nightwing

Arrow and American Horror Story star Colton Haynes is fueling speculation he’s in the running for the highly coveted role of former Batman protégé Dick Grayson in Nightwing.

“#Nightwing,” Haynes tweeted Saturday, followed by three “hugging face” emoji.

One minute later, Haynes tweeted again, writing, “this is gonna be a great year.”

This is gonna be a great year 🤗🤗🤗 — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) February 11, 2018

The tweets incited a series of comments by fans asking if Haynes will be playing Nightwing, but the actor didn’t respond to the ensuing speculation.

From Arsenal to Nightwing WOAAAAHH — 🍒 (@AlexLacoste) February 11, 2018

ANSWER THE QUESTION, ARE YOU GONNA BE NIGHTWING???? — Hyrol (@HyrolHaleem) February 11, 2018

Nightwing director Chris McKay took to Twitter Friday to poll fans about their most desired trait in a potential Dick Grayson actor: a movie star who is recognizable, an actor skilled in martial arts, an actor who is of Romani descent, or an actor who is capable of playing “vulnerable” and “emotional.”

The filmmaker said the script is expected “very soon,” but the movie will be a “long process.”

“Don’t expect casting news any time soon,” McKay wrote in a tweet dated February 8, adding: “We are taking our time.”

In September, fans took notice of the Twitter activity of another American Horror Story star, Finn Wittrock, after McKay followed the actor on Twitter.

Power Rangers and Stranger Things 2 star Dacre Montgomery expressed his interest in the role in November by posting a photo of Nightwing, sans caption, on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Montgomery deleted both posts shortly after posting.

More recently, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star Nick Jonas told ComicBook.com he would be “super down” to play Dick Grayson.

“I didn’t know there was people vying for me to play this role,” Jonas said, telling fans to “keep the chatter alive.”

“If you vote for me, maybe they’ll cast me in it,” he said. “And then, I don’t know, I’ll thank you all later.”

Fans have since nominated Power Rangers HyperForce star Yoshi Sudarso for the role.

Bill Dubuque, who penned Ben Affleck’s The Accountant, is currently the sole screenwriter on the project. McKay boarded Nightwing last February after helming the animated The LEGO Batman Movie for Warner Bros. Animation.

As Warner Bros. readies to bring Dick Grayson to the DC Extended Universe, the character will appear as Robin in upcoming big screen animated comedy Teen Titans GO! to the Movies.

