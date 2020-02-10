Wonder Woman 1984 Stars Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig Stun at Oscars Red Carpet

The 2020 Oscars kicked off on Sunday, giving fans a chance to celebrate the past year in movies. Even with the event having such a retrospective mindset, it’s also providing an awesome look at what the film world has in store, and what actresses we’re going to see unite on the big screen. This was definitely the case on the Oscars red carpet, where Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig united. The pair are expected to share the screen later this summer in the film, in which they will be playing Diana Prince/Wonder Woman and her friend-turned-adversary, Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah.

“We were super fans of Kristen, and we love how funny she is, but I’ve also been a huge admirer of what a great actress she is for a long time,” Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins explained in an interview late last year. “So when we needed someone to go all the way from one end of the spectrum of being funny, sweet Diana’s friend, all the way to a totally different place, we knew that Kristen Wiig would kill it, and she went beyond our wildest dreams.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film will also see Chris Pine reprising his role as Steve Trevor, and Pedro Pascal as the villainous Maxwell Lord.

“Why 1984?,” Jenkins explained during the same convention. “We wanted to bring Diana into the modern world, but the ’80s is a period that Wonder Woman is quite synonymous with. So it was great to see her there, but most importantly, it’s sort of the height of Western civilization and the success of the world that we all live in in the aftermath of now. So I was curious to collide our Wonder Woman into the height of our current modern belief system, and what kind of villains come out of that, and see what happens. So it all came quite naturally.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is in theaters now. Other upcoming DC movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.