‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Selected for Bloomberg 50

Patty Jenkins is capping off a banner year with being named to the Bloomberg 50 list.

The Bloomberg 50 is a list of individuals in finance, tech, politics, and entertainment who defined global business in 2017. Jenkins was the first woman to direct a blockbuster superhero movie and only the second woman to direct a movie with a budget of over $100 million. With all of that, she made Wonder Woman a record-breaking force at the box office, earning $822 million worldwide, which earned her a spot on Bloomberg’s list.

“People always want to know what it’s like to take on such a huge budget,” Jenkins said in the interview that accompanied the list. “I still have 20 percent too little money and 20 percent too little time to do what I’m trying to do. We’re in full-blown preproduction on the sequel. I love Wonder Woman, and I believe in Wonder Woman, and I can’t believe how lucky I am to have this in the palm of my hand right now.”

Jenkins also answered a question regarding the lack of female directors in Hollywood, specifically women working on big budget films.

“The biggest thing holding female directors back has always been that there was only one audience everyone was aiming for,” she says. “But storytelling is for everyone, and there’s not one type of person it can be done through.

“Women’s movies have been more financially sound and bigger moneymakers across the board. That’s the conundrum in this business—are you guys about money, or are you not?”

Jenkins was also a finalist for this year’s Time Person of the Year considerations.

