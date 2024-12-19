Rachel Brosnahan Teases Lois Lane’s Romance With Superman & Clark in Trailer

The most eagerly anticipated movie trailer of the year — the trailer for James Gunn’s Superman — is finally here, giving DC fans their best look yet at the upcoming film. But while the trailer offered up plenty of moments of Superman in action, glimpses of some of the other heroes in the film, and even touching homages to Richard Donner’s Superman, the trailer also offered a look at Lois Lane’s relationship with Clark Kent… and Superman. Specifically, the trailer shows Lois kissing both, but under different circumstances. Now, Lois Lane actor Rachel Brosnahan is teasing why Lois might react to the two differently — even if they are technically the same guy.

“I can’t possibly say, I’ll say it again, she works hard,” Brosnahan told ComicBook when asked if Lois was in a love triangle with the same man. “She plays hard, and she loves hard. She’s a lady with needs also that work cannot always fulfill.”

Brosnahan’s response, while vague, does fit in with something that Gunn previously said about Superman depicting a different take on Lois’ relationship with Clark/Superman than we’ve previously seen on screen. Specifically, Gunn said that Superman’s take on Lois and Clark’s relationship will be more complicated, something that is fitting considering Lois is who she is.

“It’s just something that’s completely us,” Gunn said. “The relationship between David [Corenswet] and Rachel’s [characters] on screen is something I don’t think we’ve seen — I hate to say stuff like this — but I don’t think it’s something we’ve ever seen in any superhero movie.”

He continued, “It’s a complicated relationship and we really get into it and there’s long scenes that are about their relationship and the way they relate to what it would be like for a person who’s this incredibly intelligent, strong-headed, stubborn, skeptical journalist to have a relationship with someone who can lift a skyscraper.”

Does Lois Know Clark’s Secret?

While the film aims to deliver a more complex relationship between Lois and Clark, Lois’ differing reactions to Clark and Superman in the trailer will likely have some fans wondering if Lois knows that Clark and Superman are the same person. In comics, generally, Clark’s double life is something that Lois learns over time, even if it is something she suspects pretty early on. When asked about what Lois knows, Gunn largely played coy.

“Well, we’ll see,” he said. “She knows who Superman is.”

“The only people that know Clark/Superman are his mom and dad and a few others who know who he is, and those are very different things. People said all sorts of different things. They said, ‘Clark’s the real one.’ They said, ‘Superman’s the real one and Clark’s the secret identity,’” he said. “But I don’t, it says it in my script on the second page — I don’t believe either of those things. I don’t think anybody knows Superman unless they know both of him. And when they know both of him, they know the real guy. And that means not too many people.”

Superman opens in theaters July 11, 2025