Superman Trailer: First Look at James Gunn’s DC Blockbuster Finally Arrives

While the new DC Universe from DC Studios has officially launched with the animated Max series Creature Commandos, all eyes are on the budding franchise’s first tentpole next summer. The first major blockbuster from DC Studios arrives in theaters in 2025, introducing a brand new Superman to the world. James Gunn, who runs DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, is writing and directing Superman, and fans finally have their first look at footage from the highly anticipated movie. Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.

Warner Bros. and DC Studios just unveiled the very first trailer for Superman, which has been one of the most eagerly awaited movie trailers in quite a long time. You can check out the trailer in the video at the top of the page!

Outside of a couple of images from Gunn and DC, this is the first chance fans have had to see this new-look Superman for the budding DC Universe. After Henry Cavill’s turn as the iconic hero, the character was handed to actor David Corenswet, who is know for his key supporting roles in Pearl and Twisters.

There was a ton of attention being paid to Superman when it began its casting process last year. Corenswet ultimately landed the coveted role of Clark Kent, bringing a new face to the iconic character. The other lead role in the film, that of Lois Lane, went to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan. Nicholas Hoult, who almost landed the role of Bruce Wayne in The Batman, was cast in Superman as the hero’s most popular rival, Lex Luthor.

The cast of Superman also includes Skyler Gisondo as Clark’s best pal, Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce as The Daily Planet’s Perry White; Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl; Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders, aka Hawkgirl; Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner; Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord; Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt, aka Mister Terrific; Maria Gabriela de Faria as Angela Spica, aka The Engineer; Sara Sampan as Eve Teschmacher; Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason, aka Metamorphosis; Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.; Neva Howell as Martha Kent; and Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent.

As you can probably tell from those character names, a lot of these folks are going to help usher in the greater DC Universe. Grillo’s Flag has already debuted in the franchise, as he is one of the stars of the animated Creature Commandos TV series. Fillion’s Guy Gardner is one of the most popular Green Lanterns in the pages of DC Comics, right behind the likes of Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Those two characters will be appearing in HBO’s upcoming Lanterns series, being played by Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre, respectively.

Milly Alcock’s Supergirl has already been announced to lead her own solo film in this DCU. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is slated to be released in 2026, just about a year after the debut of Superman.