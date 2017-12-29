‘The Flash’ Star Celebrates Pending Marriage With Traditional Ceremony

Less than a month after his character on The Flash got hitched, actor Grant Gustin has reportedly taken part in a symbolic, traditional ceremony for friends and family in Malaysia.

As reported by The Star‘s Malaysian arm, the pair spent the better part of The Flash’s holiday hiatus in the country, where they had a traditional ceremony before returning to the U.S. yesterday.

“It was incorrectly reported, without our permission, that LA and I had a private wedding while we were here, but that’s not quite the truth,” Gustin explained via Instagram. “While we did have a beautiful, symbolic Kadazan ceremony to honor LA’s ancestors, we still won’t tie the knot until next year.”

Gustin, who tends to be more private than many of his Arrowverse contemporaries, told the tabloid that he was thankful for the courtesy and privacy the locals had extended during their stay.

“They were very respectful. Most of them would just come up to us requesting for a photo if they saw us. There were not many who would sneak a picture or come rudely up to us,” Gustin said.

It was no surprise that they were there; an Instagram post of the pair had featured a recognizable local building in the background, leading Sabahans to assume that the pair were in Kota Kinabalu.

While Gustin’s fiancee, Andrea Thoma, was born in the U.S., she is half-Kadazan and her family has raised her with an awareness of regional customs and traditions.

“My mum makes sure that she speaks to us in Kadazan at times so that we would not be completely clueless about our other identity apart from being American,” Thoma said.

The ceremony was small and traditional, and that there will be a wedding in the U.S. sometime in 2018.

The trip marked Gustin’s first visit to the country, although since Thoma visits regularly to see her family, it is safe to assume the actor will be spending more time there in the near future; the article indicates the pair intend to purchase property there.

The Flash returns to The CW on January 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the series premiere of Black Lightning.

Updated, 1:48 p.m. ET – Gustin took to Instagram to clarify that the ceremony was not an official wedding. While we had originally noted that, our language was imprecise, and has been corrected. We apologize for any confusion.