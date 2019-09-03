Robert Pattinson Addresses Batman Casting Backlash: “It Was Less Vitriolic Than I Was Expecting”

The DC universe qs quite surprised when Robert Pattinson was announced as the next actor to step into the Batman role, a role he will take on in Matt Reeves‘ upcoming The Batman project. Pattinson shot to stardom in the Twilight franchise, but he’s done much more than just the role of Edward Cullen in the year’s since, starring in films like Cosmopolis, The Lost City of Z, High Life, and The Rover. That said, Twilight was still his most high profile project, so he was prepared for a big reaction when he was finally announced as the next Batman. As he revealed in a new interview with Variety though, the reaction to the news wasn’t as bad as he initially thought it was going to be.

“To be honest, it was less vitriolic than I was expecting,” Pattinson said. “It’s much more fun when you’re an underdog. There’s no expectation of you.”

While he’s officially got the role now, he didn’t have it yet when the initial story broke, and in fact, he hadn’t even auditioned yet, and after the story hit the intenet he thought h had lost out on the part.

“When that thing leaked, I was f—ing furious,” Pattinson said. “Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing.”

That is why he starting looking all over the internet for clues that he was either cut from the studio’s wish list or was still in the running. During that search, a man next to him leaned over to say hi, and once Pattinson realized who it was he was a little embarrassed.

“I was sitting next to Christopher McQuarrie,” Pattinson said. “I’d never met him before. Oh, God! He’d seen me Googling myself for the past hour!” Pattinson would then go on to explain what had happened and why to which McQuarrie said “No worries. I’d probably be doing the same thing.”

It all worked out in the end though, and if it all goes well Pattinson will even reveal a childhood story about him and Tim Burton’s Batman movie, specifically about where he wore the costume.

“When I was a kid, it was the only outfit that I had,” Pattinson said. “If I actually said it in an interview, I would definitely have a lot of abuse afterwards. If I successfully play the character, I can say it at the end.”

