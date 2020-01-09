Robert Pattinson Reveals the Real Reason He Took The Batman Role

After the constant circus surrounding the Twilight Saga had finally ended, Robert Pattinson moved on to more abstract and under-the-radar indie movies with auteur directors, and it seemed for a while like he would never look back. The actor found his place amongst film festival audiences and has since become one of the most praised performers currently working. This all helped make his decision to take on the role of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ The Batman quite a shock to most movie fans. However, according to Pattinson, the role of Batman actually lines up better with his recent run of indie characters than you might think.

While speaking to EW about his role in Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, Pattinson was asked about his decision to move back toward bigger blockbuster films. Not only has he been a longtime fan of the character, but Pattinson believes that Batman has always been a prestigious role, handled by the best actors and directors around.

“There was something that always appealed to me about it,” Pattinson explained. “I feel like it sort of exists outside the realm of this sort of [blockbuster]. Batman movies have always attracted really good directors and had really good actors playing in it. It’s got a legacy and a lineage to it which it’s never seemed to me like it’s been a cash-in for something.”

Pattinson went on to say that he sees an aura of quality in every live-action Batman project throughout the character’s history, specifically calling attention to the original Batman TV series with Adam West.

“Even how the TV series was done. People still watch the TV series. I mean, that’s a classic TV show, it’s very, very well done,” he continued. “And the performances are great. It’s a very interesting pop art kind of TV show. It’s funny.

“It’s not like they just made movies so they could sell toys. I’m sure there was a part of them that did that, but the first Batman, Jack Nicholson is playing the bad guy! There’s something very special about it. And also, those Tim Burton Batman movies when I was younger, I was obsessed with them.”

The Batman is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.