Robert Pattinson and Dwayne Johnson Top Fandango’s Most-Anticipated New 2022 Performances Survey

With a number of 2021’s most anticipated movies being delayed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic and with Spider-Man: No Way Home proving that movie theaters are back in a big way, next year is shaping up to be monumental for movie fans, which will feature a number of beloved follow-up projects and new takes on familiar characters. A recent survey conducted by Fandango with movie fans revealed data on performances that audiences are most looking forward to, which includes Robert Pattinson’s take on Bruce Wayne and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s take on Black Adam being some of the roles that audiences are most looking forward to. Check out the full details of the survey below.

Per press release, “Fandango, the nation’s leading movie ticketing service, asked more than 6,000 of its ticket-buyers in December about the top movies they want to see on the big screen next year. The top five most anticipated blockbusters for 2022 are Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Jurassic World: Dominion.

“Additionally, Fandango asked ticket-buyers about their recent experiences at the movie theater and their anticipated moviegoing habits in the new year, with the following results:

94% want to go to the theater more often in 2022 than they did in 2021

89% were gratified to see new movie releases on the big screen this year.

88% are excited by the 2022 line-up of theatrical releases.

86% picked Action/Adventure as one of their favorite genres.

80% hope to see five or more movies on the big screen in 2022.

70% plan to see movies in premium large-screen formats whenever possible.

“All survey respondents saw at least one movie in a theater during the last year and were surveyed during the first three weeks of December.”

Here are the top picks from Fandango’s survey:

2022’s Most Anticipated Returning Performances:

Chris Hemsworth (as Thor), Thor: Love and Thunder Benedict Cumberbatch (as Dr. Stephen Strange), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Natalie Portman (as Dr. Jane Foster), Thor: Love and Thunder Zoe Saldana (as Neytiri), Avatar 2 Elizabeth Olsen (as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

2022’s Most Anticipated New Performances:

Robert Pattinson (as Bruce Wayne/Batman), The Batman Dwayne Johnson (as Black Adam), Black Adam Christian Bale (as Gorr the God Butcher), Thor: Love and Thunder Issa Rae (as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman), Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Zoe Kravitz (as Selina Kyle/Catwoman), The Batman

“Audiences are looking for unforgettable experiences at the theater and 2022 promises to deliver a bounty of exciting new movies that you must see on the big screen,” Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis shared. “From some of the biggest returning characters like Spider-Man, Batman, Catwoman, and Doctor Strange, to memorable franchises like Black Panther, Top Gun, Mission: Impossible, and Jurassic World, the new year is packed with thrills, chills, and adventure around every corner.”

The Batman is set to hit theaters on March 4, 2022 and Black Adam is set to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

What performances are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!