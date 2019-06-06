Save Swamp Thing Is Trending On Twitter

Fans hoping to save Swamp Thing from cancellation following reports this morning that the DC Universe series would end after its current, first season have been trending on Twitter all day long. Like most TV series that get cancelled, Swamp Thing inspired a campaign to stop the cancellation or find the show a new home as soon as rumors started to swirl that it was in trouble. Unlike most shows, though, word of the cancellation came after just one episode had aired, and the cancellation itself seems to have little to do with the overall confidence that the streamer has in its content.

Word emerged this morning that Swamp Thing would not continue past its first season, and fans predictably lost their minds. Not only is it a genre show which has a built-in fan base and has had no real chance to prove itself, but it is being produced for the DC Universe app, marketed as a destination for hardcore fans and someplace DC fans have turned to in the hopes of “saving” other cancelled DC shows. DC Universe doing away with one of the first shows they announced so abruptly feels to some fans like it’s anathema to the whole idea of DC Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC fans in general are pretty adept at turning to social media to air their grievances: the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement has been active on basically every tweet from DC Comics and Warner Bros. since Justice League was released two years ago. As you might expect, a similar approach has been embraced here, with the DC Universe Twitter account taking hits for promoting its other programming while fans are still in mourning over the Swamp Thing news. Fans are outraged — especially those who say they subscribed to DC Universe specifically for the show — and while some reports have indicated that the show might find another home at Warner-adjacent networks The CW or HBO, that so far seems insubstantiated (and in the case of The CW, unlikely).

Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe. New episodes air on Friday mornings on DC Universe.