Sean Gordon Murphy Shares NSFW Page of Harley Quinn From ‘Batman: White Knight’

Batman: White Knight‘s Sean Gordon Murphy took to social media earlier today to share an uncensored look at original art that he assured fans would be toned down to accommodate the publisher’s ratings standards.

Murphy shared a page that depicted Jack (the “cured” Joker at the center of the miniseries) and Harley Quinn in bed together, undressed and enjoying each other’s company.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Jack and Harley on a date, part 2,” Murphy tweeted, the first having been an earlier tweet that depicted the pair fully clothed and hitting the town together.

He also noted that “This will get edited to fit DC’s ‘Teen +’ rating on the book,” and “panel 5 will be fixed to have the ring on the correct hand.”

Set in a world where the Joker is cured of his insanity and homicidal tendencies, The Joker, now known as “Jack Napier,” sets about trying to right his wrongs. First by reconciling with Harley Quinn and then by trying to save Gotham city from the one person who he thinks is truly Gotham’s greatest villain: the Batman.

“Seeing Gotham for the first time with clear eyes, his psychosis now cured, he starts to understand the absurdity of vigilantism and how Batman’s actions are only contributing to Gotham’s endless crime cycle,” said Murphy when the series was announced. “Joker sets out to beat Batman by becoming the White Knight that Gotham really needs.”

The nude scene was teased back in October, shortly after the first issue shipped. At the time Murphy had included a portion of one panel from the page tweeted today.

Batman: White Knight #3 will shipon December 6.