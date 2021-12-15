DC Announces Sean Murphy’s Batman: Beyond the White Knight Black Label Series

The world of writer/artist Sean Murphy’s Batman: White Knight is expanding with the addition of a new DC Black Label series titled Batman: Beyond the White Knight. Taking place after the events of Batman: Curse of the White Knight, the new eight-issue Black Label comic arrives on March 29, 2022 and jumps ahead 10 years to a Neo-Gotham where Bruce Wayne is in prison and Terry McGinnis, from the hit Batman Beyond animated series, steals Bruce’s Beyond suit. This forces the Dark Knight to break out of prison and enlist the help of some former friends and enemies.

“I really missed working in Gotham and it feels so great to be back,” Murphy said in a statement. “Drawing Neo-Gotham as an upgraded, retrofitted futurescape has been a blast. I’m working hard to blend the Beyond aesthetic with the White Knight world. Batman Beyond and Terry McGinnis fans will get everything they loved about the animated series, as well as a few twists.”

Sean Murphy’s Batman: White Knight Universe was is one of the many hits under DC’s Black Label imprint, featuring out-of-continuity stories starring your favorite DC characters. Batman: White Knight Presents Von Freeze and Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn are two of the franchise’s spinoffs.

The solicitation for Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1, on sale March 29, 2022, can be found below.

BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #1 Issue 1 of 8 Written by Sean Murphy Art, Cover and Variant Cover by Sean Murphy Colors by Dave Stewart 4.99 US | 32 PAGES On Sale March 29, 2022 A lot can change in 10 years, especially in Gotham City! Batman, a.k.a. Bruce Wayne, may be behind bars, but the real criminals are still out there. Gotham Motors CEO Derek Powers has seized control of the Wayne family’s assets and is using them to transform the GTO and the city they’ve sworn to protect. Crime is down, but at what cost? A new Batman has emerged in the city, and only Bruce is fully aware of the dangers to come. It’s time to destroy the mantle for good, but he’ll need one of his forgotten sons’ help to do so. Enter Jason Todd. In this thrilling sequel to the comic book hits Batman: White Knight and Batman: Curse of the White Knight, writer/artist Sean Murphy invites the audience to go beyond the Gotham they know to discover an engrossing new take on the city and its heroes. Welcome to Neo-Gotham and the world of Beyond the White Knight.

Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1 Cover

Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1 Variant Cover

Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1 Preview

Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1 Preview

Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1 Preview