‘Shazam!’ Comic-Con Panel Released Online

Cast and crew for Warner Brothers’ Shazam! took the stage in Hall H yesterday to release to talk about the movie’s upcoming debut just under a year from now. Thanks to their panel at San Diego Comic-Con, we got our first look at a trailer and now, the entire Shazam! panel has surfaced online.

The starts off as moderator Aisha Tyler welcomes Shazam! star Zachary Levi to the stage, who quickly mentions that being able to play Shazam! in a movie is dream job.

“This is complete wish fulfillment. This is 14-year-old me that got to put on spandex and a cape and fly around and be a super hero. And the whole movie is about wish fulfillment,” Levi explaiend. “I get to do this in this incredible movie with this incredible cast and an incredible director and bring a character to life that is near and dear to a lot of people, myself included. We tried to make the best we could for you and I hope you guys dig it!”

Levi then went on to welcome Shazam! costars Jack Dylan Grazer, Asher Angel and director David Sandberg to the stage, where the group then introduced the world premiere trailer.

Shazam! is directed by David Sandberg and stars Zachary Levi (Shazam), Mark Strong (Dr. Thaddeus Sivana), Djimon Hounsou (The Wizard), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman), Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Grace Fulton (Mary Bromfield), Ross Butler, Adam Brody, and Michelle Borth.

The official synopsis for Shazam! is below.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Shazam! will land in theaters on April 5, 2019.