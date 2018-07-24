‘Shazam!’ Movie Costumes Up-Close Look Revealed at Comic-Con

DC Comics is using San Diego Comic-Con as a “coming out” party for Shazam!, revealing a ton of new details of their forthcoming superhero movie.

The publisher’s booth has a full display of Shazam’s costume, showing off a detailed look at Zachary Levi’s duds for the new film. Take a look in the photo below!

The costume is a lot more vibrant and colorful than most of the suits that have been seen in movies like Justice League and Suicide Squad. Shazam! director David F. Sandberg made this appearance intentional, citing a desire to evoke the comic book history of the character.

“I wanted to keep the shorter cape as a throwback to the original,” Sandberg told Entertainment Weekly. “It makes him feel a bit more Golden Age superhero, which is the vibe I’m going for.”

He also compared the bulky Zachary Levi to other superhero costumes, some of who have padding to help accentuate the muscles.

“I don’t know if [the suit is] crazy big if you look at some of the others — look at Batman,” Sandberg said.

There are lots of plans in place for the future of DC Films’ superheroes, and it sounds like there’s a lot riding on the introduction of Shazam.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see Shazam play a role in the DCU,” said producer Peter Safran. “He exists in that world.”

The EW story also said Shazam! and Aquaman serve unofficially as the beginning of DC Films’ “Phase Two,” to borrow a phrase from the highly successful Marvel Studios. Levi himself stated he’s excited for the future, and hopeful of his character possibly mixing it up with the Justice League at some point.

“I would lose my sh*t if that happened, I would lose all of the sh*ts,” said Levi. “I remember thinking, ‘If I get this and if this movie does well enough and if Justice League does well enough and they make another Justice League … maybe I’ll be on that next poster with all those guys.”

There are already seeds planted for the shared universe in the new movie, with a Daily Planet newspaper story about Superman’s return being displayed in Billy Batson’s house.

Fans will learn more about the new movie this week during San Diego Comic-Con; look forward to the Warner Bros. Pictures panel on Saturday.

Shazam! Premieres April 5th.