‘Shazam!’ Director Gives a Tour of His Office in New Video

After a short career in Hollywood, Shazam! director David F. Sandberg has already amassed quite the collection of memorabilia.

Sandberg recently offered a tour of his office via his Instagram page, showing off the swag he’s gotten from directing films like Lights Out, Annabelle: Creation, and Shazam! Take a look:

Sandberg’s shelf of Shazam! items is loaded with toys and fan art, including one hilarious reference to the fact that paparazzi spoiled the character’s costume reveal before Warner Bros. had a chance. That’s just the way superhero movies go down, nowadays.

The director and star of the film addressed why he wanted to tackle the former Captain Marvel, teasing the tone of the movie.

“It’s such a unique character, and it is that wish fulfillment of a kid that gets to become an adult superhero, which we haven’t seen before, really,” Sandberg previously told EW. “So it’s just a really fun movie that has its own style.”

“But by the way, I think very deftly put into the hands of someone who has such an incredible vision as yourself, and you have such awesome style yourself, so you get to bring that [to this movie],” added Zachary Levi, who plays the titular hero. “That’s one of the reasons I was very excited about it was watching your previous work, that has nothing to do with a family-friendly superhero genre.”

Because the movie will focus on the child Billy Batson, it will be different from most superhero movies. Sandberg has previously compared the movie to the Tom Hanks classic Big as well as Superman, and he also discussed Billy’s mission in the film being different from what we’ve seen before.

“He’s trying to find his family… His mom is still out there,” Sandberg told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con. “But once he gets these powers, he’s just trying to figure out what to do with them and how it works. For that he needs his friend Freddie, who is like a superhero expert, who helps him to discover his powers and how to be a superhero.”

Because the movie exists in the DC Films universe, Shazam! is living in the shadows of established heroes like Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman. Just don’t expect to see a cameo from the Kryptonian in the new film…

Shazam! will document the young Billy Batson’s journey toward being a hero when the film releases in theaters on April 5, 2019.