Shazam! Fury of the Gods Gets a Huge Wave of Funko Pops

With James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over as co-CEOs of DC Studios, there has been a lot of speculation about what the future will hold for the current cast of DCEU characters. This includes the Shazam! franchise starring Zachary Levi, which has a new movie dubbed Shazam! Fury of the Gods coming out in 2023. Levi could very well stay in the role moving forward, but if this is to be his last outing, he'll be going down in a blaze of Funko Pops. Possible Spoilers ahead!

The first wave of Pops based on Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a big one, with 10 common figures launching in Wave 1 alongside 2 Pocket Pop keychains.

Will Shazam Continue With DC Films?

DC Films is in a little bit of flux right now as James Gunn and Peter Safran take over the reins. All of the speculation online has swirled around whether or not they will keep certain elements of the DCEU era. One of those projects is Shazam! and Zachary Levi had to address the whispers publicly.

"I'm not the boss, I have no idea what the heck is ultimately going on, but I can tell you without a shadow of a doubt that..." Levi told fans during an Instagram Live video. "Listen, I loved Walter Hamada. I loved him as a boss, I love him as a human being, and I hope to work with him wherever he goes. But I couldn't have hand chosen two better people to be the people that are now helping to guide where the DC Universe is going."

"At this point right now, I'm still that character. I have not had any outgoing conversations with the bosses. We have a movie that's literally coming out in March," Levi added. "...I have no idea what's going to ultimately happen to me. I think I'm in a pretty good position..."

What is Shazam! 2 about?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler in a currently-unknown role, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will now be released exclusively in theaters on March 17, 2023.