‘Shazam!’ Suit Will Look Different in Second Trailer

While the first Shazam! trailer may have stolen audience’s hearts earlier this summer, it sounds like one element of the film will continue to evolve.

Giacomo Farci, who serves as the personal trainer for Dr. Sivana actor Mark Strong, recently revealed via an Instagram comment that the second trailer will show the new and improved version of the suit worn by Shazam (Zachary Levi) in the film.

According to Mark Strong’s personal trainer, The Shazam suit will be different in the second trailer. I wonder how much 🤔 pic.twitter.com/plhgthsLta — DC Film Chambers (@dceu_chambers) October 11, 2018

Granted, this shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to diehard Shazam! fans, as the cast and crew have been relatively open about the suit evolving over the course of production.

“Making suits is hard. Like painting a room you can look at little swatches all day but you won’t really see the effect until it’s done,” the film’s director, David F. Sandberg, explained online last month. “The color of the finished suit didn’t look quite as expected in some lights (particularly daylight) which is on me since I decided to change fabric very late in prep and there wasn’t time for as many tests. I figured we’d just have to tweak it in post. The first image released though unfortunately didn’t have any post production done to it. That was right as we were putting the trailer together. I figured since that image was out there perhaps we shouldn’t stray too far from it in the trailer. Might be confusing.”

“There were a few iterations,” Sandberg said in a previous interview. “And you sort of have to keep changing stuff even after we started shooting because you realize things… You shoot the first scene and Zach (Levi) is like, ‘You know, I can’t move my hands properly with these gauntlets.’ So, we had to redesign that, or like the boots kept falling apart so it’s like, ‘Oh well, I guess we have to do something different there,’ It was sort of a constant process of updating and making it work better.”

With that in mind, it will surely turn fans’ attention to the second Shazam! trailer, which is rumored to debut sometime soon. All in all, it will hopefully keep fans excited for what’s expected to be a unique entry into the DC Extended Universe.

“It’s such a unique character, and it is that wish fulfillment of a kid that gets to become an adult superhero, which we haven’t seen before, really,” Sandberg said earlier this year. “So it’s just a really fun movie that has its own style.”

“But by the way, I think very deftly put into the hands of someone who has such an incredible vision as yourself, and you have such awesome style yourself, so you get to bring that [to this movie],” Levi echoed. “That’s one of the reasons I was very excited about it was watching your previous work, that has nothing to do with a family-friendly superhero genre.”

Shazam! opens in theaters on April 5, 2019.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019, and Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020.