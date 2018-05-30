This Fanmade Shazam & Cyborg Poster Brings the Fun

We may not have an official poster for DC’s upcoming Shazam! movie, but this fan-made one from Twitter user MessyPandas might just be the best yet.

The fan-made poster, which you can check out below, shows Billy Batson/Shazam! (Zachary Levi) sitting on a rooftop, as he and Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher) play Super Street Fighter 2 off of the side of a billboard.

Videos by ComicBook.com

MessyPandas also shared a video chronicling how he put the poster together, which you can check out below.

It’s safe to say that the poster is pretty charming, right down to the tagline of “A New Player Has Joined the Game”. And even though the poster isn’t official, it definitely conveys the film’s plucky tone, with it already being dubbed a cross between Big and Superman.

“This will be very different than what I’ve done in the feature space, because it’s not a horror movie and it’s a much lighter tone,” director David F. Sandberg said during an interview last year. “But it’s something that I look forward to trying out, even though I plan to return to horror in some fashion. My background, back in Sweden, before I started doing horror shorts, I was doing animated comedy shorts. It’s not totally alien to me to have more of a comedy approach. I look forward to taking that on in a feature.”

So…could Cyborg actually end up being a part of that? At this point, there’s no telling, even though Fisher does know when he will reprise his role next.

“Yes, I do,” Fisher told ComicBook.com during a Justice League press event. “I know the next film that I’ll be Cyborg on.”

In the meantime, official information about Shazam! has begun to trickle out, now that the film’s release date is officially less than a year away. At Warner Bros.’ presentation at Licensing Expo, Levi hyped up plenty of fans when he shared a photo of himself next to the first official look at Shazam!, and that excitement carried through to the first footage being screened later that day.

“I can’t tell you much, as you can probably imagine, but what I can say is I am just out of my mind excited!” Levi said during an interview earlier this year. “I get to do my version of Big, basically. It’s like Superman meets Big, and that’s just so fun. I get to be a superhero that’s excited about being a superhero, and I think that’s refreshing. It’s not glum, and like, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again.’ So I think it’s all really gravy.”

What do you think about this fan-made Shazam! poster? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Shazam! will fly into theaters on April 5, 2019.