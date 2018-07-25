‘Shazam!’ Trailer Released

Get ready to see the DC Extended Universe‘s newest hero take flight, because the first trailer for Shazam! is officially here!

The trailer debuted as part of DC Films‘ San Diego Comic-Con panel, before being released online. You can check it out here!

Shazam! follows Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a young foster kid who is given superpowers by a wizard (Djmon Honsou). Once Billy says the magic phrase “Shazam!”, he has the ability to transform into a superpowered adult (Zachary Levi).

Fans have been more than curious to see how Shazam! would come together, and what sort of lighthearted energy it would bring to the DC Films world.

“I can’t tell you much, as you can probably imagine, but what I can say is I am just out of my mind excited!” Levi explained earlier this year. “I get to do my version of Big, basically. It’s like Superman meets Big, and that’s just so fun. I get to be a superhero that’s excited about being a superhero, and I think that’s refreshing. It’s not glum, and like, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again.’ So I think it’s all really gravy.”

Shazam! is directed by David F. Sandberg and stars Zachary Levi (Shazam), Mark Strong (Dr. Thaddeus Sivana), Djimon Hounsou (The Wizard), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman), Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Grace Fulton (Mary Bromfield), Ross Butler, Adam Brody, and Michelle Borth.

You can view the official synopsis for Shazam! below.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Shazam! will be released on April 5th, 2019.