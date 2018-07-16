New ‘Shazam’ Image Reveals Light-Up Costume

Warner Bros. and DC Films are gearing up for San Diego Comic-Con 2018 this week, and to build fan hype, EW has released a new image from its upcoming movie Shazam, featuring star Zachary Levi having some fun with the light-up effects of his superhero costume:

The scene depicted here shows Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer) seemingly learning that his friend, Billy Batson (Asher Angel) has gained the powers of a mystical Superman. As two young boys would, Freedy and Billy seem to get a thrill out of highlighting the functional perks of Billy’s Shazam costume. The scene fits into a pivotal part of Freddy’s arc, which is revealed in the character’s description: “Billy’s best friend, who is disabled and a superhero enthusiast, and the only person who knows that he is Shazam.”

This new photo is a seeming sequel to the first official Shazam movie image that dropped last week, which depicted Billy and Freddy taking this grown-up superhero body for a spin, by getting themselves all of the cola soda they can drink! It’s not hard to imagine the sequence playing out in the movie: Billy makes the reveal to Freddy, and we cut to a montage of “boys will be boys will be superheroes,” showing what two adolescents can do with some superhero powers in their hands.

Shazam and Aquaman will be two highly-anticipated trailer reveals from DC Films during SDCC2018, as the studio doesn’t have much to show for its slate of upcoming DC Universe films: Wonder Woman 2 is early in production, and other projects like the Joker origin movie or Birds of Prey are still just taking shape. In that sense, DC/WB needs for both of its 2018 movie offerings to strike a chord with Comic-Con audiences, so there will be a lot riding on this SDCC panel.

Here’s the official Shazam synopsis:

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.