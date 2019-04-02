‘Shazam!’ Movie Officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Excitement for the DC Comics universe continues to pick up after the success of Aquaman and Wonder Woman. Now a new hero will make their big screen debut as Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema gear up for the release of Shazam!

The movie has already screened for critics, and an early showing for the public took place over the weekend. It looks like WB has another hit on their hands, and that audiences will be satisfied with the coming-of-age superhero story. The film has already been recognized as Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, one week before it premieres in theaters.

The film currently sits with a respectable 93% Fresh rating after contributions from 81 critics across the globe. We’ll see how the film is affected when its released to the general public next week.

Reaching this Rotten Tomatoes milestone is another impressive feat for the film. Shazam! previously debuted on the platform with a 97% Fresh rating, only a few points shy of a perfect score.

Our own Brandon Davis praised the film in his review, saying Shazam! is unlike most of the superhero movies that have been released in recent years. Instead of focusing on action and chaos, the film turns its attention to a sense of wonder while creating familial bonds.

“Whereas several superhero movies offer up dishes of destruction and chaos, Shazam! stays focused on its characters as they fly through the air throwing punches at one another and pulling off unbelievable aerial and combat feats,” Davis wrote. “At no point does [director David F. Sandberg] blur the lines of what is happening on screen, nor does he destroy an entire city in having his hero clash with a villain. Instead, he puts epic action moments at the forefront paired with well-timed and delivered quips to make sure there is not one single dull moment throughout the entire run of the film.”

Added Davis, “By the time Shazam! comes to an end, moviegoers will definitely know this hero’s name and be eager to hear it shouted many more times. This might just be the most fun audiences have at the movies this year, and it’s proof that DC has another major winner on its hands. Shazam! is, quite simply, lightning in a bottle.”

We’ll be able to judge for ourselves when Shazam! premieres in theaters on April 5th.

