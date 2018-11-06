‘Shazam!’ Star Zachary Levi Celebrates Reshoots With Closeup Image of the Costume

The first DC Comics movie of 2019 will finally see the big-screen debut of one of the world’s first superheroes in Shazam!

But before the film comes out next April, they tighten up the production with one last round of filming. Zachary Levi celebrated the start of additional photography with a brand new closeup photo of his costume, showing off the details of Shazam’s new belt.

Levi also compelled people living in the United States to go out and vote for Election Day, with many different offices up for grabs in the midterms. Hopefully Levi sent in an early ballot, as filming on Shazam! takes place in Canada.

The actor is an admitted comic book geek and has spoken at length about his excitement to join the cinematic universe based on DC Comics.

“There’s a lot of these moments in the movie, you know, they would take like six hours to shoot because we like had a bunch of different cameras on this lighting but you know it was just like ‘Shazam stands and looks,’ you know, this moment,” Levi said to Entertainment Tonight.

“There’s a couple of those moments. There was one where it was like this mist and fog and I’m standing up like this big strong heroic pose and the light from my chest was like shining through the mist and it felt really cool in the moment and then I went back and watched it in the monitors and was like ‘Holy crap, I’m a bone fide superhero and I want to look like this the whole time.’”

Shazam! is being positioned as a family film, and has been compared to both the original Superman movie and the Tom Hanks classic Big. That vibe was definitely achieved in the first trailer, which left many fans eager to see more.

Shazam! premieres in theaters on April 5, 2019.