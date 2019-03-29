‘Shazam!’ Star Reveals Who He Wants To Team Up With Next

Shazam! hits theatres next week and between press reviews and early screenings, the movie is shaping up to be a critical success. With most people starting to think about a sequel, fans have started theorizing where a follow-up would take the crew. ComicBook.com spoke with Shazam! star Jovan Armand — an actor that makes his silver screen debut in the DCEU flick — about who’d he’d like to appear with in future DC installments.

Armand plays Pedro Peña in Shazam!, one of the kids that live in the same foster home as Billy (Asher Angel) and Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer) live in. According to Armand, he’d love to appear right alongside the Scarlet Speedster himself.

“Holy grail of team ups? I would say The Flash, for sure,” Armand says. “Superman, Shazam, Wonder Woman, and heck, throw Batman in there. That would be a dope mix.”

While he wasn’t too much of a comic reader before being cast in Shazam!, Armand tells us that he’s an avid watcher of The CW’s The Flash and Injustice player.

“Not so much a comic reader,” the actor admits. “But I was definitely into the superhero aspect at a very young age, and still now. I’m a big fan of The Flash on CW.”

As of now, Shazam! is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an astonishing 93% Rating and is gearing up for to earn around $50 million domestically in its opening weekend. Both Shazam! director David F. Sandberg and producer Peter Safran revealed to ComicBook.com that they’d both be back for a sequel.

“It’s easy for me to say, ‘I’m on board,’” Safran said as he tossed the question to Sandberg beside him. “What about you?”

“Let’s do it,” Sandberg said.

Shazam! hits theaters April 5th. Other upcoming DC films include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Have you seen an early showing of Shazam!? If you have, what’d you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

