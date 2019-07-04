Smallville Star John Schneider Gets Married “Before God” in Advance of Divorce Being Finalized

Longtime TV actor John Schneider is married once again, even though his ongoing divorce isn’t finalized quite yet. Schneider, best known for playing Jonathan Kent on Smallville and Bo Duke on Dukes of Hazzard, wed his longtime girlfriend Alicia Allain on Tuesday evening. Though the couple can’t get legally married just yet, because of Schneider’s tumultuous divorce, they decided to have a ceremony and get married “before God,” with the goal to eventually make it legal as soon as the divorce is finalized.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday in a barn at John Schneider Studios in Holden, Louisiana, according to People.

“This has been a wonderful celebration, a sanctuary of love. Just a perfect day of celebrating with friends and family,” Allain told People in a statement.

“Happy is too small of a word,” added Schneider.

Schneider has been in the middle of his divorce from Elvira “Elly” Schneider for about five years. Elvira initially filed for divorce in 2014, after 21 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their breakup. They share three adult children together: Leah, Chasen, and Karis.

These divorce proceedings have been an issue of a lot of turmoil for the couple and their family. Schneider was ordered to pay alimony each month, but was arrested last month for a failure to make several payments to his soon-to-be ex-wife. Part of a deal that was made to keep him out of jail required Schneider to file back taxes in an effort to transfer one of his properties to his former spouse.

While the divorce continues to take a toll on both sides of the Schneider family, it looks as though John has been able to find a bright spot amidst the trouble.