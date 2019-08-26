Exclusive Clip: Solomon Grundy Spooks LEGO DC: Batman – Family Matters

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from the just-released LEGO DC: Batman – Family Matters movie, out now on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital. You can check it out above.

Batman, Robin and Batgirl must stick together even when Gotham’s most dangerous villains attempt to pull them apart in LEGO DC: Batman – Family Matters, the latest animated adventure in the LEGO DC series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In LEGO DC: Batman – Family Matters, suspicion is on high after Batman, Batgirl, Robin and other DC Super Heroes receive mysterious invitations. However, family values must remain strong when Batman and his team encounter the villainous Red Hood, who is obsessed with destroying the Bat-family and all of Gotham City.

Troy Baker (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Batman: Arkham Origins), Alyson Stoner (Phineas and Ferb) and Scott Menville (Teen Titans, Teen Titans Go!) lead the cast as the voices of Batman, Batgirl and Robin. Jason Spisak (Young Justice) heads the rogues’ gallery as the voice of Red Hood (and Jason Todd). Also along for the fun are actors Steve Blum (Cowboy Bebop, Star Wars Rebels) as Scarecrow, Zach Callison (Steven Universe) as Billy Batson, Cam Clarke (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Brother Eye & Bat Computer, Will Friedle (Boy Meets World, Kim Possible) as Nightwing, Ralph Garman (Family Guy) as Wizard, Jake Green (The Boss Baby: Back in Business) as Fred, Josh Keaton (The Spectacular Spider-Man) as Board Member, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Gordon & Penguin, Christian Lanz (Elena of Avalor) as Two-Face/Harvey Dent, Nolan North (Young Justice) as Alfred & Killer Croc, Andre Sogliuzza (American Dad!) as Riddler, Tara Strong (Batman: The Animated Series, Teen Titans, Teen Titans Go!) as Batwoman and Fred Tatasciore (DC Super Hero Girls) as Solomon Grundy.

LEGO DC: Batman – Family Matters is produced by Rick Morales (LEGO Scooby-Doo!: Haunted Hollywood) and directed by Matt Peters (LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman – Rage of Atlantis) from a script by Jeremy Adams (LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash). Jim Krieg is co-producer. Executive producer is Michael Uslan. Sam Register and Jason Cosler & Jill Wilfert are executive producers.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and the LEGO Group, the film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment starting August 20, 2019 on Blu-rayTM Combo Pack ($24.98 SRP), DVD ($19.98 SRP) and Digital. Order due date is July 16, 2019. The Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD releases of LEGO DC: Batman – Family Matters feature an impressive 84-piece LEGO Mini Ultimate Batmobile premium set ($10 value), while supplies last.