‘Stargirl’ Casts Anjelika Washington in Undisclosed DC Role

Anjelika Washington will join the cast of Stargirl, the new series for the DC Universe digital subscription service, in a series regular role. According to DC, Washington will be playing an “undisclosed DC character.”

Washington previously appeared in the Amazon pilot The Legend of Master Legend, and has guest starred in shows like Shameless and Young Sheldon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Anjelika Washington is a bright, funny and unbelievably talented actor and I’m thrilled to have her join the cast alongside Brec,” said executive producer Geoff Johns. “We’re withholding the character she’s playing for now, but it’ll be one familiar to DC Comics fans!”

Speculation will likely turn pretty quickly to Wildcat, since prior rumors had already suggested she would be part of the series. On the other hand, the series synopsis, which you can read below, suggests that there will be more than just two heroes in the show, so it is just as likely Washington will play somebody else. The second (female) Wildcat, Yolanda Montez, is a character of Mexican descent, and given that Mexican-American characters are pretty rare in comics TV and films, it would be somewhat surprising if they replaced such a character with another race, although so far, the DC Universe shows seem largely unconcerned with fan objections to raceblind casting.

Johns may be gearing up to bring a number of the “next generation” of Justice Society members to the series; during his run on JSA, Johns played up the familial and “legacy” aspects of the team and created a comic that played to those strengths by introducing a younger group of JSA members who could work with and study under their Golden Age counterparts.

Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. The project focuses on the character that started executive producer Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister, who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.

Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns and Sarah Schechter are executive producers of STARGIRL, which is based on characters from DC which were created by Geoff Johns. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Johns is writing the first episode.