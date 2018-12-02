‘Stargirl’ Casts Yvette Monreal and Christopher James Baker

The cast of DC Universe’s Stargirl series is beginning to take shape.

According to Deadline, Yvette Monreal and Christopher James Baker have been cast as series regulars in the upcoming live-action series. While both of their roles are currently a mystery, they are described as “undisclosed DC characters”.

Stargirl will follow Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), a high school sophomore who inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. The series is expected to put a twist on the Justice Society of America, a group that has already appeared in live-action several times.

Monreal is known for her roles in Faking It, Rambo 5: Last Blood, and The Fosters. Baker’s filmography includes True Detective, Ozark, and The Purge: Election Year.

The pair join a cast that includes Bassinger and Anjelika Washington, the latter of whom is also playing an undisclosed DC role. The series will join an eclectic roster of DC Universe original programming, including Titans, Young Justice: Outsiders, Swamp Thing, Doom Patrol, and Harley Quinn.

“It’s cool; it’s going to take the Stars and STRIPE comic, the Justice Society comic, and merge it into one thing.” executive producer and Stargirl co-creator Geoff Johns revealed earlier this year. “And tonally, it’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer along with the [comic] books. We’re bringing a lot of the legacy stuff into it, a lot of the stuff James Robinson did with the Justice Society. I love all of that, his JSA: The Golden Age series, launching the [1999 series] JSA… I’ve always wanted to do a series based on Stars and STRIPE, so it’s really exciting.”

“It’s a story about a combined family, and a young girl in school.” Johns explained. “It takes place in high school; I don’t think we see a lot of superhero shows in high schools… I’m not sure there is another superhero show that takes place in high school; I love that, you know? There’s going to be good guys and bad guys. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

